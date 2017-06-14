Which? Don't Buy dash cams

What makes a Don't Buy dash cam?

It may seem almost inconceivable, but footage from certain dash cams is all but useless. Those that receive the dubious honour of being a Which? Don't Buy have been judged by us of being incapable of producing trustworthy footage. Recordings may look juddery, blurry, dim, have a narrow field of view, or all of the above.

Bargains are tempting, but when your legal defence hangs in the balance this is one buying decision you want to make sure to get absolutely right. Dash cams that score highly in our tests will be there for you when you need them.