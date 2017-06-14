Should I buy a cheap dash cam?
By Callum Tennent
It can be tempting to go for the cheapest dash cam you can find. Harmless thriftiness, or potential accident waiting to happen?
Unlike with most electronics, picking the wrong dash cam could result in your filmed footage being deemed unusable in a court of law - a cost most likely far greater than the money you saved when buying the camera in the first place.
With dash cams ranging in price from under £20 to an eye-watering £280, one question comes to mind: just how much do you need to spend? Take a look at the table below to see how some of the cheapest dashboard cameras on the market score in our tests. Is there a bargain to be had?
Cheap dash cams under £50
Maplin M220
- Overall video quality day:
- Ease of use:
When it comes to electronics on the high street there aren't many names more familiar than Maplin - but should you buy a Maplin-branded dash cam? We sent the Maplin M220 to our dash cam test lab to put it to the test.
RAC RAC01
- Overall video quality day:
- Ease of use:
You're stranded at the side of the road after a crash, but luckily your RAC breakdown cover means help is on the way. So can the trusted British company also help you to prove whose fault the accident was? Read on for our verdict on the RAC01 dash cam to find out.
Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 101 Go
- Overall video quality day:
- Ease of use:
The compact Nextbase iN-Car Cam 101 Go is part of the same family as the NextBase 402G dash cam - our highest-scoring dash cam ever. So has Nextbase hit another winner with the budget 101 Go? We put it through our rigorous testing to see whether this dash cam would live up to expectations.
Streetwize SWREC1
- Overall video quality day:
- Ease of use:
The Streetwize SWREC1 is one of many budget dash cam options available on Amazon. It has a 2.5-inch screen and motion detection. We put it through our tough lab tests, to see whether this cheap option is a bargain or a waste of money.
Super Legend HD Video Car Dash Vehicle Recorder
- Overall video quality day:
- Ease of use:
A dash cam for as little as £15? This Super Legend dash cam may be cheap, but is it a bargain or not worth having at all? Find out in our full review.
We test dash cams more thoroughly than anyone else
During our tough tests, we take every dash cam out on the road to see how it performs. We drive a demanding route that includes minor and major roads, plenty of junctions and a variety of traffic hazards. Our experts then assess the footage quality – including how clear and bright it is, and whether important details, such as number plates and street signs, can be easily read.
As well as checking the quality of the footage, we assess how easy each model is to use. Our experts install each dash cam in a car, checking the quality of the instruction manual, how easy the device is to set up and the ease of use once installed. We also look at how easy it is to remove the device from the mount, as well as removing the mount itself. The accuracy of any additional features, such as GPS tracking or G-force sensors, is put to the test, too.
Want to see more dash cams? Discover all the models we've tested by heading over to our expert dash cam reviews.