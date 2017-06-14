Should I buy an RAC dash cam?
By Callum Tennent
RAC may be a household name, but can you trust it when it comes to dash cams? Our reviews will ensure you make the right choice.
When it comes to motoring brands, there are few more familiar or established than the RAC. The British firm may be commonly known for its breakdown cover and roadside assistance, but it has recently branched out into the dash cam market, too.
There are currently four RAC dash cams out there to choose from, ranging from a wallet-friendly £40 to a steep £160. These devices offer plenty of different features. Standard options include night-time vision and file protection. Models with GPS will record where you were and how fast you were travelling – good to prove you were driving safely. Advanced features include polarising lenses to stop glare, and one model that even replaces your over-head mirror.
Cost isn't always an indicator of quality, though, and there are also some real duds you should avoid.
In the table below we reveal the true quality of the RAC dash cams from our testing, with models to suits different budgets and needs.
RAC 03 Super HD Rear View Mirror Video Dash Cam
The RAC 03 Super HD dash cam is a little unusual - it's fitted over the top of your rear-view mirror, and the display screen acts as a mirror while the device records the road ahead. But does this novel design produce clear and detailed footage? We took it out on the road to find out.
RAC 05 Super HD Video Dash Cam
Compact and feature packed, the 05 Super HD Video Dash Cam is also one of the RAC's most expensive offerings. We took it out on the road to find out if it's worth the outlaying.
RAC RAC02
This is one of the RAC's earlier attempts to crack the dash cam market. Does it have what it takes to compete against modern models or has it aged poorly? We put it through our comprehensive dash cam test to find out.
RAC RAC01
There's no denying that the RAC01 has an extremely attractive price tag. But is it possible to make a reliable high-performance dash cam for so little money? We tested it to find out.
We test dash cams more thoroughly than anyone else
During our tough tests, we take every dash cam out on the road to see how it performs. We drive a demanding route that includes minor and major roads, plenty of junctions and a variety of traffic hazards. Our experts then assess the footage quality – including how clear and bright it is, and whether important details, such as number plates and street signs, can be easily read.
As well as checking the quality of the footage, we assess how easy each model is to use. Our experts install each dash cam in a car, checking the quality of the instruction manual, how easy the device is to set up and the ease of use once installed. We also look at how easy it is to remove the device from the mount, as well as removing the mount itself. The accuracy of any additional features, such as GPS tracking or G-force sensors, is put to the test, too.
