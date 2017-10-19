Should you buy an RAC dash cam?

When it comes to motoring, there are few more familiar or established brands than the RAC. The British firm may be commonly known for its breakdown cover and roadside assistance, but it has recently branched out into the dash cam market, too.

There are currently four RAC dash cams out there to choose from, ranging from a wallet-friendly £40 to a steep £160. These devices offer plenty of different features. Standard options include night-time vision and file protection. Models with GPS will record where you were and how fast you were travelling – good to prove you were driving safely. Advanced features include polarising lenses to stop glare, and one model that even replaces your over-head mirror.

Cost isn't always an indicator of quality, though, and there are also some real duds you should avoid. Our dash cam testing ignores price and judges each model on its own merits - or lack thereof. We objectively measure hundreds of details and qualities to ensure you get the most comprehensive, unique review possible.

Want to go straight to the models that aced our tough tests? Click to see our all our dash cam reviews.

