Should you use a dash cam app?

Dash cams are a great way to protect yourself while driving, but the price tag may be a turn-off for some.

When buying a new type gadget that you've never used before, it can be hard to see the benefits. How can you be sure it will make a difference to your life? If you're being asked to spend upwards of £250, you'll understandably be a bit hesitant.

In terms of dash cams, this is where dash cam apps step in. They're easy to download and install, are often free, and don't require any new technology to get to grips with or extra wires. So could they be a good solution to dipping your toes into the world of dash cams without much commitment? What could go wrong? As it happens, quite a bit...

