Which Nextbase dash cam should I buy?

UK-based Nextbase currently has eight dash cams on the market, ranging from entry-level models priced at around £50 right through to advanced systems costing up to £200.

Nextbase devices offer plenty of different features. Standard options include night-time vision and file protection. Models with GPS will record where you were and how fast you were travelling – good to prove you were driving safely. Advanced features include 4K recording, polarising lenses to stop glare, and double cameras for more than one view.

Cost isn't always an indicator of quality, though, and there are also some real duds you should avoid.

We can help you choose an excellent Nextbase dash cam and avoid the disappointing ones. In the table below we reveal the best Nextbase dash cams from our testing, with models to suits different budgets and needs.