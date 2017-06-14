Which Nextbase dash cam should I buy?
By Callum Tennent
UK-based Nextbase currently has eight dash cams on the market, ranging from entry-level models priced at around £50 right through to advanced systems costing up to £200.
Nextbase devices offer plenty of different features. Standard options include night-time vision and file protection. Models with GPS will record where you were and how fast you were travelling – good to prove you were driving safely. Advanced features include 4K recording, polarising lenses to stop glare, and double cameras for more than one view.
Cost isn't always an indicator of quality, though, and there are also some real duds you should avoid.
We can help you choose an excellent Nextbase dash cam and avoid the disappointing ones. In the table below we reveal the best Nextbase dash cams from our testing, with models to suits different budgets and needs.
- Video:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
This Nextbase dash cam has a raft of impressive technology under the bonnet, including a 6G lens, 140-degree wide-angle view, and built-in wi-fi so you can view your footage on the go. It's affordably priced, too.
- Video:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
This Nextbase has a raft of impressive technology, including a 6G lens and an anti-glare polarising filter. It also comes with the usual range of handy features, including a G-force sensor, motion detection and GPS.
- Video:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
This is one of Nextbase's newer range of dash cams. Priced at less than £70, it's definitely a cheaper option than other big-name models. It also features the combination of features and footage to make it worth buying.
- Video:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
This is one of Nextbase's most expensive dash cams, but it offers the performance to live up to the price tag.
- Video:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
This is an excellent dash cam and is the ideal companion if you have a crash. It offers crisp and clear footage, plus plenty of useful features, including GPS tracking and parking mode.
- Video:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
It's part of the same series as our highest-scoring Best Buy model ever, but don't be fooled - this dash cam is a real dud.
- Video:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
This Nextbase is different as it has two swivelling cameras, for capturing footage both in front of and behind your car. It also has useful features such as GPS and G-force sensors.
- Video:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
The worst Nextbase dashcam we've ever tested by some distance.
We test dash cams more thoroughly than anyone else
During our tough tests, we take every dash cam out on the road to see how it performs. We drive a demanding route that includes minor and major roads, plenty of junctions and a variety of traffic hazards. Our experts then assess the footage quality – including how clear and bright it is, and whether important details, such as number plates and street signs, can be easily read.
As well as checking the quality of the footage, we assess how easy each model is to use. Our experts install each dash cam in a car, checking the quality of the instruction manual, how easy the device is to set up and the ease of use once installed. We also look at how easy it is to remove the device from the mount, as well as removing the mount itself. The accuracy of any additional features, such as GPS tracking or G-force sensors, is put to the test, too.
Like the look of the Nextbase models but want to know more? Discover all the models we've tested by heading over to our expert dash cam reviews.