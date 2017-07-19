Best Buy dehumidifiers

Whether you want to buy a dehumidifier to help reduce damp and mould, or simply to better control the humidity levels in your home, the last thing you’ll want is a dehumidifier that makes a racket, sluggishly pulls water from the air and adds a hefty price to your energy bill.

Thankfully, you won't have to put up with a dud dehumidifier. This is because we go further than anyone else in our tough tests to unearth the dehumidifiers that stand head and shoulders above the rest of the competition.

Our test results of around 30 dehumidifiers reveal the models that do the best job, so you can be confident you're spending your money on a great dehumidifier that will help you to combat damp and mould.

We test how quickly each dehumidifier pulls water from the air at room temperature and in a chillier environment - so you can use our results to find a dehumidifier that does a great job in all the rooms around your home.

We reveal the dehumidifiers that’ll keep you waiting for your rooms to dry out.

You’ll hardly notice the noise of some dehumidifiers we’ve tested, while others are much more annoying and are best avoided.

