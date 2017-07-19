Best Buy dehumidifiers
By Oli McKean
We highlight the best dehumidifiers from our independent lab tests. All of the models below are proven to dry air quickly and efficiently.
Whether you want to buy a dehumidifier to help reduce damp and mould, or simply to better control the humidity levels in your home, the last thing you’ll want is a dehumidifier that makes a racket, sluggishly pulls water from the air and adds a hefty price to your energy bill.
Thankfully, you won't have to put up with a dud dehumidifier. This is because we go further than anyone else in our tough tests to unearth the dehumidifiers that stand head and shoulders above the rest of the competition.
Our test results of around 30 dehumidifiers reveal the models that do the best job, so you can be confident you're spending your money on a great dehumidifier that will help you to combat damp and mould.
- We test how quickly each dehumidifier pulls water from the air at room temperature and in a chillier environment - so you can use our results to find a dehumidifier that does a great job in all the rooms around your home.
- We reveal the dehumidifiers that’ll keep you waiting for your rooms to dry out.
- You’ll hardly notice the noise of some dehumidifiers we’ve tested, while others are much more annoying and are best avoided.
How we uncover the best dehumidifiers
Dehumidifiers need to earn 75% in our tough tests for our Best Buy recommendation.
We run each dehumidifier twice at its maximum setting for an hour at room temperature, using a special climate-controlled test room. We do the same at 10°C as well - the sort of temperature you might expect in an unheated garage, conservatory or caravan. By analysing and comparing how much water each dehumidifier pulls from the air, we generate water extraction star ratings so you can see which models excel at drying.
- Water extraction Using a special climate-controlled room, our water extraction star ratings help you easily see which models are the best at quickly drawing moisture from the air.
- Energy You don’t want a dehumidifier that’ll add too much to your energy bill. We measure the energy use of each dehumidifier at normal room temperature while we’re carrying out our water extraction tests to help you discover the most energy efficient models.
- Noise Our expert lab testers subjectively rate how noisy each dehumidifier is. If you’re planning on using your dehumidifier in a room you like to spend time in, such as a lounge, check out our noise rating to avoid choosing a model that will get on your nerves.
- Ease of use We carry out several ease-of-use assessments to help you find a model that’ll be a breeze to use. These tests include how simple it is to use the controls, whether emptying the water tank is problematic, and whether it’s easy to move the unit around. These tests combine to make up an overall star rating to help you see which dehumidifiers are the easiest to use.
- Auto-setting function You can programme many dehumidifiers to turn themselves on and off to maintain your selected humidity level. We look at how well this function works at room temperature. The best dehumidifiers will turn on and off at the right time to maintain the humidity level you've selected, while worse models won't be as effective.
Dehumidifier reviews you can trust
Dehumidifiers from the biggest brands on the market – including Ebac and Meaco – are put under the microscope in the Which? test lab. We’ve found that there’s no direct link between price and quality, meaning that you can use the results of our research to find a better dehumidifier and save some cash at the same time.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
