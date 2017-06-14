Dehumidifiers Explained

Does your home suffer from signs of damp or condensation? Find out whether a dehumidifier will help solve the problem, how they work and how to make the most of your dehumidifier.

Dehumidifiers are designed to keep a room’s humidity levels in check, so the air is more comfortable and you notice fewer physical signs of damp air – such as mould on walls or condensation on your windows.

We’ve independently tested and rated a range of over 30 dehumidifiers to reveals the best and worst models available in the shops. The best dehumidifiers are easy to use, won't cost you much to run and do a fantastic job of pulling water from the air whether working at room temperature or in colder conditions. The worst, on the other hand, will take much longer to do the same job.

Head straight to our dehumidifier reviews to discover which models are worth buying.