How We Test Dehumidifiers

Which? tests more thoroughly than any other organisation to make sure we only recommend the very best dehumidifiers – and guide you away from those that don’t make the grade.

Our test results and ratings reveal big differences between the best and worst dehumidifiers you might buy in the shops. A good dehumidifier will extract significantly more water from the air of your home, work quietly and do this without guzzling excess electricity.

We have reviews and test results for more than 30 dehumidifiers and rated them from a dazzling Best Buy 85% to a low-scoring 41%. Our reviews answer the important dehumidifier questions, including:

How much water does the dehumidifier extract from the air?

How much energy does the dehumidifier use?

How noisy is it?

How easy is it to use?

Does the auto-setting function work effectively?

Should I buy it?

Head to our dehumidifier reviews to find the best dehumidifier for your needs and budget - or read below for more details of how we test.