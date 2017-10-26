Most reliable desktop PC brands

We survey thousands of Which? members every year to find out which desktop PC brands genuine customers would recommend. Table-topping brands won't let you down, but even some big-name brands can be plagued by faults and poor reliability.

The latest figures show that the most common desktop PC faults include frozen screens, dodgy disc drawers and spontaneous reboots.

You can easily spend several hundred pounds on a new PC. For that kind of money, you want to know that you're buying from a brand that won't let you down within a few short years. Keep scrolling to see how the likes of Apple, Dell and Lenovo faired in our most recent computing reliability survey.

Below, we've rounded up the results of our reliability survey for each big-name desktop PC brand.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.