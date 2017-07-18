Which? Don't Buy Desktop PCs
Which? Don't Buy Desktop PCs are sluggish and unresponsive, with slow start up times. Our testing reveals why you should steer clear of these models.
Putting up with a slow Desktop PC that chugs along and takes an age to open programs can be a daily annoyance. Thankfully, our in-depth testing will help you find the perfect computer for you, which means you'll be free to carry out everyday tasks with ease. Our Best Buy Desktop PCs arrive at a range of prices, so whatever your budget you'll have plenty of choice.
What makes a Don't Buy Desktop PC?
Despite their high tech components, Desktop PCs are relatively simply machines - all you want is that they can run your programs at a decent speed, don't take an age to boot up, and won't let you down when you're in the middle of that important document.
Even if you don’t want to spend big, you can still pick up a Best Buy Desktop PC with the help of our expert reviews. Unlike Don’t Buy models, Best Buy AIOs are easy to set up for the first time, look great on your desk and have lots of handy features built-in. If we award an Desktop with a Best Buy title, you can be sure it’s a top product.
Unique Desktop PC testing by Which?
Which? tests Desktop PCs from all the biggest brands you may be considering buying. Apple, Dell, Acer, HP, Lenovo and more are all tested, and we can assure you that even the biggest names are capable of producing some disastrous computers.
- We test Desktop PCs on hundreds of unique criteria to ensure that we have every angle covered.
- Those ratings are combined and analysed to create a simple score out of 100, so you can see at a glance which Desktop PCs are worth your time.
- We don't show any bias towards more expensive models, either. Every review is objective, and we've uncovered some real bargain gems.
We pride ourselves on being totally impartial when it comes to our reviews. If we declare a Desktop PC a Don't Buy, you can be sure that it's one you should 100% avoid, no matter which brand manufactured it. Sign up now to make sure that you don't end up with one.
