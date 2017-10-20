The Which? top choice Desktop PC of the month

The all-in-one PC may have taken the mantel from the humble desktop PC these days as the home computer of choice. However, while an all-in-one PC might be convenient, it won't be as flexible as a desktop PC - you're unlikely to be able to adapt it or make changes, and of course you can choose your own monitor. Picking a desktop PC makes for a much more flexible experience, and can be cheaper, too.

We've picked a great desktop PC from our recent testing, a great all-rounder that is powerful, and has plenty of ports to accommodate your peripherals.

If you're after something a bit more budget, we've also picked out a great choice for those want a decent desktop PC experience but also don't want to spend too much.

Want to browse our desktop PC reviews? Our desktop PC review page has the details on all of our top-rated models.