Which? Best Buy digital thermometers

Buying the best digital thermometer
We haven't put digital thermometers through our test labs so we don't have any Which? Best Buys. What we do have is reviews from parents using digital thermometers from leading brands such as Braun and Brother Max in real-life situations. Based on their feedback we've found that there are some key things that separate a really good thermometer from the rest.
- Ease of use is the one of the most important factors. Our parent testers didn't didn't want to have to refer back to instructions to see what the reading they took meant. The thermometer itself should tell them all they need to know.
- Clarity of display. Being able to read the display easily is important. Good thermometers have a backlit display and even backlit buttons. Other useful features include a traffic light system to indicate a fever and large, easy-to-read numbers.
