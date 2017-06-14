Full dishwasher detergent test results

We’ve rounded up the results of our tough dishwasher tablets test to help you choose the best dishwasher tablets for your dishes, glasses – and budget.

Simply want to know which all-in-one dishwasher detergents will lift even the toughest dried-on food without leaving watermarks? Go directly to our best dishwasher tablets.

We’ve put branded dishwasher tablets, including Fairy, Finish and Ecover, plus Finish Powder and supermarket own-brand dishwasher tablets from the likes of Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's through our tough lab tests. This means we can tell you which dishwasher detergents are the best – and the worst.

Put one of the very best dishwasher tablets in your dishwasher and your dirty plates, pots and glasses will show no traces of last night’s dinner. They'll also be shiny and watermark-free when you take them out of the machine. But our tests have also revealed dishwasher tablets that will leave your dishes stained, so you'll have to redo them by hand, and turn your glasses cloudy over time.

No one else tests like Which? – our independent lab tests recreate the tough dried-on food and drink you put in your dishwasher. So you can be confident that our Best Buy dishwasher tablets will get your crockery clean and shiny.

You might be surprised by our results – the priciest cleaning products aren’t necessarily the best. Save money with Which?, as we reveal the great value dishwasher tablets that are a Best Buy and cost a third of the amount per wash of the priciest on test.

Our research also reveals which supermarket is most likely to have branded dishwasher detergents for sale at the lowest prices. So you can use this data to make sure you never pay full price for dishwasher tablets.

Dishwasher tablets test results

Besides revealing our Best Buys, our results show how good each dishwasher tablet is at removing certain foods and drinks, keeping your glasses shiny and preventing cloudiness and watermarks from building up. You'll also unlock the results of our pricing research, where we analyse supermarket prices to reveal how you can save money on dishwasher tablets.

Which? members can log in to unlock the table below to see the full results of our dishwasher tablet lab tests. As you can see from the test score, we found big differences between the best and worst.

Not yet a Which? member? Try a £1 Which? trial to unlock our table and all the reviews on our website, including dishwashers.

Dishwasher tablets rated 2017 Brand Pack size Price Cost per wash Cleaning Filming and cloudiness Watermarks Brilliance Test score 79% 77% 72% 64% 62% 60% 56% 56% 56% 55% 54% 43%

Which? members can log in now to unlock our table and also reveal the results of our expert pricing analysis.

Now yet a Which? member? Try a £1 Which? trial to reveal all our laundry detergent test results and access all our online product reviews.