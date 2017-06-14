Which? Best Buy dishwasher tablets
The best dishwasher tablets will get your food-encrusted dishes clean and shiny, and your glasses smear-free. Here, we reveal the very best.
When you look at the array of dishwasher tablets on the supermarket shelves, you have no way of telling which will get your crockery clean and shiny. You also can't tell which clean so poorly they leave behind watermarks and food stains - which would leave you having to give your dishes a second wash by hand.
Here's where we come in. Not only will we save you on elbow grease, but we’ve found brilliant stain-busters that are also great value – costing a third of the price of the most expensive dishwasher tablets. So you can also use our test results to save money on your weekly shop.
At Which? we test a range of all-in-one dishwasher tablets from big brands, including Fairy and Finish, and supermarket own-brands.
- We score each dishwasher tablet for how well it removes common food and drink, such as tea and pasta. The best remove even the most stubborn stains.
- We reveal the detergents that leave glasses streaky and smeared, or remove food and drink so poorly you'll have to redo your dishes by hand.
- You can use our cost-per-wash figures to find the best dishwasher tablets for your budget, as well as your dishes.
The Best Buy results on this page are currently locked. If you're a Which? member, log in now to reveal our Best Buy dishwasher tablets. Not yet a member? Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our dishwasher tablet recommendations on this page and to get access to all our online reviews.
How we uncover the best dishwasher tablets
We put the most popular branded dishwasher tablets through our tough lab tests, including Ecover, Fairy and Finish, as well as supermarket brands. So when you put a Best Buy tablet in your dishwasher, you can be confident that it will shift food residue, and keep your dishes, cutlery and glasses shiny and smear-free better than rival detergents.
- Cleaning Our lab experts dirty plates, cups and glasses with tough everyday food and drink to see how much each product removes in a wash. The best leave dishes sparkling clean, but some products leave muck behind you’ll need to wash off by hand.
- Filming and cloudiness We put glasses, plates, cutlery and plastic food-storage boxes through 30 washes to find out how good each dishwasher tablet is at rinsing them and preventing water marks, streaks and spots building up.
- Brilliance Our dishwashing experts use a reflectometer to examine plates and glasses to see if they’ve dulled after 30 washes.
Dishwasher tablet reviews you can trust
We’ve tested and rated dishwasher tablets from the biggest brands in the Which? test lab, including Fairy and Finish, and discovered that the priciest won’t necessarily get your dishes perfectly clean.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a trial membership, and you'll unlock all of our dishwasher tablet Best Buys on this page, plus receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.
Already a member? Log in now to reveal our Best Buy laundry detergents. Not yet a member? Then take out a £1 Which? trial to unlock our Best Buy dishwasher tablets on this page.