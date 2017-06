Dishwashers jargon buster

Shopping for a new dishwasher and want to understand all the technical terms you're reading about? Find out the meaning of everything from 'integrated' to 'fuzzy logic' in our guide to dishwasher jargon.

A

Adjustable baskets

Some upper baskets can be moved up and down to give more space for larger dishes in either the upper or lower basket. These are handy if you want to wash pots, pans, large plates or long-stemmed wine glasses in your dishwasher. The filters on our dishwasher reviews allow you to search specifically for models with a height-adjustable upper basket.

Anti-flood devices

'Float switches' detect water in the base of machine and stop it filling further

These prevent flooding if something should go wrong with your dishwasher. 'Float switches' detect water in the base of the machine and stop it filling further, while an 'aqua-stop' prevents flooding if the hose that fills the dishwasher spills or leaks. Use the 'Features' filter on our dishwasher reviews to search specifically for models with anti-flood technology.