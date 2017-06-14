Dishwashers jargon buster

C

Capacity

The capacity of a dishwasher is the number of place settings it can clean and dry when it's loaded in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. Compact models can usually hold four to six place settings, slimline dishwashers hold 8-10 place settings and full-sized machines wash between 12 and 15. See our entry on place settings to find out what this consists of.

Child-safety lock

A feature that prevents children from starting the dishwasher or changing its settings when in use. In some cases, the child-safety lock also stops the door being opened while the machine is cleaning.

Compact dishwashers are typically 56cm wide and can sit on a kitchen work surface

Compact (also known as table-top dishwashers)

Around 55cm wide, compact models take up around as much space as a microwave or a large drawer. While freestanding (table-top) models have been available for some time, drawer-style integrated machines are becoming more common. Compact models usually hold between four and six place settings, although occasionally they accommodate as many as 10. Broswe the Best table-top dishwashers we've reviewed.

Control panel

The control panel is the strip where you'll find all the machine's control dials, buttons, displays and indicators. On freestanding and semi-integrated models, this is placed at the top of the front door. On fully integrated models, the control panel is on the top edge of the door.

Cutlery drawer

A hidden drawer above the upper basket for cutlery and espresso cups; an alternative to a cutlery basket. Cutlery drawers can be fiddly to use, but they also free up the space that would have been used for a basket. The technical specifications tab on all of our dishwasher reviews lets you know whether that model has a cutlery basket, drawer or both.