How to clean your dishwasher
By Emma Featherstone
There's basic dishwasher maintenance you can carry out to make sure you get a perfectly washed load of dishes every time.
Keeping your dishwasher clean with routine maintenance doesn't take much time, but could lead to your dishwasher successfully washing your dishes for longer.
From cleaning your filter to running a hot wash, follow our five must-do clean and care tasks and watch our 60-second video guide to keep your dishwasher in the best working order.
Clean dishwasher, clean dishes - 60-second video guide
Watch our video, below, where we take you through the five simple steps to keeping your dishwasher clean and in tip-top condition. Or read on below.
These simple tasks will help your dishwasher to last longer, and working as well as it can.
But if your dishwasher seems near the end of it's natural life,
Clean the dishwasher filter
When? Weekly
Why? This prevents food waste that has become trapped in the filter ending up back on your dishes. The inner filters can be cleaned under the kitchen-sink tap with a soft brush. The outer metal filter just needs rinsing with hot water.
Wipe the dishwasher door seals clean
When? Weekly
Why? Food stuck on the door rim can lead to the seals perishing and your dishwasher leaking. If you use your dishwasher regularly, a quick weekly wipe of the rim and seals with a damp cloth is all you need to do.
Top up with dishwasher salt and rinse aid
When? Monthly/when indicated
Why? Salt stops limescale building up, and softens the water – dishwasher detergents only work effectively in soft water. Rinse aid helps dishes to dry without streaking. Most dishwashers have indicators showing when to top up both.
Remove and clean the dishwasher spray arms
When? Six-monthly
Why? Blocked spray arms can lead to unsatisfactory dishwashing. Every six months, remove the spray arms, poke the holes clear of any blockages, and rinse under a tap.
Run the dishwasher empty and hot
When? Six-monthly
Why? This won’t have a massive impact on the reliability of your dishwasher, but a hot wash will guard against your machine smelling – unpleasant odours were the third most common dishwasher problem reported in our annual dishwasher reliability survey. The hot water will help remove any food residue which can build up and lead to nasty smells. This is particularly important if you tend to use the eco program on your machine - because these programs use cooler water, build-up of food residue is more common.
When we rate dishwashers, we take a brand's reliability into account,