How to fix a dishwasher that won't start
By Yvette Fletcher
If your dishwasher won't start and the control panel shows no signs of life, the problem could be resolved with a few quick and easy checks.
Need a fix because your dishwasher won't start? Before calling in a professional, follow our step-by-step video guide to repairing your dishwasher yourself.
Video guide: how to fix a dishwasher that won't start
Check the socket and door
The first thing to do is to check the plug and the socket. Unplug the dishwasher and try plugging something else, such as a lamp, into the socket. If this works, the problem will be with the dishwasher rather than the socket. If the control panel shows no signs of life at all, check that the door is fully closed, and try to start the machine again.
Manual reset
Once you’ve checked the power supply and whether the door is properly closed, if the dishwasher is still not working consult the manual for the program reset procedure. The dishwasher may not have finished the previous cycle and might need to be reset. You'll be able to find instructions for how to do this in the manual.
If you've carried out these quick checks and you still can't bring your dishwasher back to life, then it's time to call in a professional.
