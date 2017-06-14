How to fix a dishwasher that won't start

2

Manual reset

Once you’ve checked the power supply and whether the door is properly closed, if the dishwasher is still not working consult the manual for the program reset procedure. The dishwasher may not have finished the previous cycle and might need to be reset. You'll be able to find instructions for how to do this in the manual.

If you've carried out these quick checks and you still can't bring your dishwasher back to life, then it's time to call in a professional.

You can use our free Which? Trusted Trader website, where you'll find recommend tradesman who have been through our rigorous screening process.

When we rate dishwashers we take a brand's reliability into account, so you can be sure that a Best Buy dishwasher will not only be excellent at cleaning even the most hard-to-shift dirt, it will last too.

Not a Which member? Sign up to a £1 Which? trial to access these and our thousands of other reviews and Best Buys.