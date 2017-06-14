How to fix a leaking dishwasher door
By Yvette Fletcher
Water may be leaking from your dishwasher, but you might not need to buy a new machine or hire a professional to take a look at it.
If your dishwasher door is leaking, don't panic. There are a few simple things you can do to check whether you can fix it yourself. Watch our video below for the step-by-step process.
Video guide: how to fix a leaking dishwasher door
Turn off your dishwasher before starting work
Before you start any work on your dishwasher, always make sure that it is switched off at the mains.
Check the spray arms
If water is leaking from the front of the dishwasher, check that the spray arms aren’t blocked and that they are able to spin properly. If they’re blocked or stopped from spinning by large dishes, water may spray towards the door seals and leak out. Remove the spray arms, and check them for blockages which can be removed with a needle. And check that they can spin when the dishwasher is loaded.
If you need a new spray arm, you’ll be able to find one online for between £10 and £30.
Check the upper door seal
The next thing to check is the upper door seal – this is the one that goes around the side and the top of the door. Check that it’s clean, that it hasn’t perished, and that the door closes properly. Upper seals are easy to replace; the old seals just pull out and new ones can be pushed into place without too much effort.
Seals cost around £30 and you can buy them from the manufacturer of your dishwasher and from online retailers such as Espares and Partmaster. When ordering parts online, you’ll need the model number of your dishwasher. If you don’t know this, you can find it along the inside of the door.
If the lower door seal is leaking you’ll need to remove the door, which is quite a complicated job - call a professional for this.
