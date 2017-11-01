Top five best cheap dishwashers for 2017

A dishwasher is a big purchase, particularly if the old one suddenly needs replacing or you’re installing a whole new kitchen. The good news is that we’ve found Best Buy dishwashers for all budgets, whether you’re looking for a freestanding, fully-integrated, full size or slimline model. But we've also found plenty of cheap models that will leave your dishes dirty, and are difficult to use. Here we take a look at the best budget machines from our tests, and what features to keep an eye out for.

We put all dishwashers through the same barrage of tests, including pitting them against dried on foods, such as milk, tea, eggs, oats and spinach. Our testing has found that price is no indicator of quality – in fact, our most expensive Don’t Buy dishwasher costs £800 while our cheapest Best Buy dishwasher will set you back less than £200.

It's perfectly possible to pick up a great, affordable dishwasher that gets the basics of cleaning and drying right. You may need to compromise on features or program options, though.

