Top five best dishwashers

There are so many dishwashers and so many brands to choose from it can be hard to know where to start.

We've tested hundreds of dishwashers so that you can take the hard work out of choosing. The best dishwashers recommended in the table below have all gone through Which? rigorous lab testing, so you can be sure they'll do a great job of leaving your dishes clean and dry, without driving your utility bills sky-high in the process.

The best dishwasher for you

The models we have selected below include slimline, integrated and full-sized dishwasher models.

Our tests also show you don't have to pay a high price to get a great model, so we've included the cheapest Best Buy slimline and full-sized models, too.

