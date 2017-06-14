Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Top five best dishwashers

By Yvette Fletcher

We've rounded up the very best of our Best Buy full-sized and slimline dishwashers to help you find the right model for your home.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

There are so many dishwashers and so many brands to choose from it can be hard to know where to start. 

We've tested hundreds of dishwashers so that you can take the hard work out of choosing. The best dishwashers recommended in the table below have all gone through Which? rigorous lab testing, so you can be sure they'll do a great job of leaving your dishes clean and dry, without driving your utility bills sky-high in the process.

The best dishwasher for you

The models we have selected below include slimline, integrated and full-sized dishwasher models. 

Our tests also show you don't have to pay a high price to get a great model, so we've included the cheapest Best Buy slimline and full-sized models, too.

Which? members should log in to unlock the scores in the table. 

Not a member? Try Which? for £1 and get instant access to all our reviews.

Top five dishwashers

Best freestanding dishwasher

Miele G6620SC
Today's best price £747.50
Which? score 89%
Reviewed May 2016
Best Buy
Cleaning:
5 out of 5
Drying - plates & cutlery:
5 out of 5
Energy use - main program:
4 out of 5
Type:
Size:
Place settings:

It's difficult to fault this dishwasher - its cleaning and drying ability is superb, and it's quiet, user-friendly and energy efficient, too.

Sign up to reveal product

Best integrated dishwasher

Miele G6730SCi
Today's best price £774.00
Which? score 87%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Best Buy
Cleaning:
5 out of 5
Drying - plates & cutlery:
5 out of 5
Energy use - main program:
4 out of 5
Type:
Size:
Place settings:

This dishwasher is a strong all-rounder - its cleaning is superb and it dries well. It easily earned its Best Buy status, although it could be quieter.

Sign up to reveal product

Best slimline dishwasher

Bosch SPV40C10GB
Today's best price £355.01
Which? score 66%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Best Buy
Energy saver
Cleaning:
4 out of 5
Drying - plates & cutlery:
5 out of 5
Energy use - main program:
4 out of 5
Type:
Size:
Place settings:

This dishwasher cleans and dries very well without leaving many watermarks. It scored so highly in our tests that we've given it our Best Buy recommendation.

Sign up to reveal product

Cheapest full-sized dishwasher

Bush DWFSG126B
Typical price £170.00
Which? score 82%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Best Buy
Cleaning:
5 out of 5
Drying - plates & cutlery:
5 out of 5
Energy use - main program:
4 out of 5
Type:
Size:
Place settings:

Apart from being noisy, this dishwasher is fantastic, and it passed our tough cleaning tests with flying colours. It dries well, doesn't leave watermarks and doesn't use much water or electricity. It's a Best Buy.

Sign up to reveal product

Best fully integrated dishwasher

Siemens SN678D00TG
Today's best price £769.00
Which? score 86%
Reviewed Apr 2016
Best Buy
Cleaning:
5 out of 5
Drying - plates & cutlery:
5 out of 5
Energy use - main program:
4 out of 5
Type:
Size:
Place settings:

This is one of the highest-scoring dishwashers we've ever tested. It's excellent at cleaning and drying, and uses energy efficiently - running the main program five times a week will only cost you £53.06 a year. Programming the dishwasher is easy, and it's simple to load and unload.

Sign up to reveal product

Dishwashers reviews you can trust

When it comes to testing dishwashers, we dirty dishes using milk, minced meat, eggs and oat flakes. We then see whether each model manages to get a mixed load of dishes gleaming and whether it spreads food onto less dirty items. Bad dishwashers struggle to get dishes clean, so you'll end up having to re-wash some items by hand, but Best Buys can be relied on to leave your dishes sparkling.

As well as checking how good each model is at cleaning, we assess how well it dries, and whether it leaves a lot of streaks or watermarks on cutlery, crockery and glassware. 

We also check how much energy and water each model uses on its main and eco programs, and how much noise it makes in the process. It can be irritating using a dishwasher that's tricky to load or confusing to program, so we check how user-friendly each dishwasher is, too.

Get the full list of models we recommend on our Best Buy dishwashers page. 

SHARE THIS PAGE

Related products

Miele

G6620SC

Launched: Mar 2016

Reviewed: May 2016

Today's best price

£747.50

Miele

G6660SCVi

Launched: Apr 2016

Reviewed: Jun 2016

Today's best price

£872.98

Miele

G 6060 SCVi

Launched: Sep 2016

Reviewed: Apr 2017

Today's best price

£1,099.00

See all dishwashers
Which? works for you © Which? 2017