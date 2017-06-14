Top five best dishwashers
By Yvette Fletcher
There are so many dishwashers and so many brands to choose from it can be hard to know where to start.
We've tested hundreds of dishwashers so that you can take the hard work out of choosing. The best dishwashers recommended in the table below have all gone through Which? rigorous lab testing, so you can be sure they'll do a great job of leaving your dishes clean and dry, without driving your utility bills sky-high in the process.
The best dishwasher for you
The models we have selected below include slimline, integrated and full-sized dishwasher models.
Our tests also show you don't have to pay a high price to get a great model, so we've included the cheapest Best Buy slimline and full-sized models, too.
Top five dishwashers
Best freestanding dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
It's difficult to fault this dishwasher - its cleaning and drying ability is superb, and it's quiet, user-friendly and energy efficient, too.
Best integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
This dishwasher is a strong all-rounder - its cleaning is superb and it dries well. It easily earned its Best Buy status, although it could be quieter.
Best slimline dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
This dishwasher cleans and dries very well without leaving many watermarks. It scored so highly in our tests that we've given it our Best Buy recommendation.
Cheapest full-sized dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
Apart from being noisy, this dishwasher is fantastic, and it passed our tough cleaning tests with flying colours. It dries well, doesn't leave watermarks and doesn't use much water or electricity. It's a Best Buy.
Best fully integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
This is one of the highest-scoring dishwashers we've ever tested. It's excellent at cleaning and drying, and uses energy efficiently - running the main program five times a week will only cost you £53.06 a year. Programming the dishwasher is easy, and it's simple to load and unload.
Dishwashers reviews you can trust
When it comes to testing dishwashers, we dirty dishes using milk, minced meat, eggs and oat flakes. We then see whether each model manages to get a mixed load of dishes gleaming and whether it spreads food onto less dirty items. Bad dishwashers struggle to get dishes clean, so you'll end up having to re-wash some items by hand, but Best Buys can be relied on to leave your dishes sparkling.
As well as checking how good each model is at cleaning, we assess how well it dries, and whether it leaves a lot of streaks or watermarks on cutlery, crockery and glassware.
We also check how much energy and water each model uses on its main and eco programs, and how much noise it makes in the process. It can be irritating using a dishwasher that's tricky to load or confusing to program, so we check how user-friendly each dishwasher is, too.
