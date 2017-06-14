Top five best integrated dishwashers
By Yvette Fletcher
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Find the best integrated dishwasher for your kitchen
The top integrated dishwashers recommended below have all gone through rigorous Which? lab testing, so you can be sure that they'll fit nicely into your kitchen and do a great job of leaving your dishes clean and dry without sending your utility bills rocketing.
Which? members should log in to unlock the scores in the table.
Not a member? Try Which? for £1 and get instant access to all our reviews.
Best fully integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
This is one of the highest-scoring dishwashers we've ever tested. It's excellent at cleaning and drying, and uses energy efficiently - running the main program five times a week will only cost you £53.06 a year. Programming the dishwasher is easy, and it's simple to load and unload.
Best semi integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
This dishwasher is a strong all-rounder - its cleaning is superb and it dries well without leaving watermarks. It's easy to program, too. It's quite expensive but is also efficient with energy and water, especially on the exco program - which reduces energy use by almost a third.
Best energy saving integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
This dishwasher cleans and dries brilliantly. It's a Best Buy and it's so efficient with water and energy that it's an Energy Saver, too. It won't make a dent on your bills - it'll cost a mere £47 a year to run on the main program, and is even more impressive on the eco program, cutting water usage by nearly five litres.
Best slimiline integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
This fully integrated dishwasher will suit those who have a limited amount of space but still want to be able to wash a decent number of dishes at once – it can take on 90 items and does a good job of getting every one clean. Drying is its true forté – you won't be reaching for a tea towel.
Best compact integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
A great dishwasher for couples or small families with a limited amount of space, this compact model will only take up the space of a large drawer in your kitchen. It cleans better than many other compact models we've tested and leaves dishes dry and free of watermarks.
We test dishwashers more thoroughly than anyone else
When we test dishwashers, we dirty the dishes using a challenging combination of milk, minced meat, eggs and oat flakes. We then see whether each dishwasher manages to get a mixed load of dishes gleaming and whether it spreads food onto less dirty items. Bad dishwashers struggle to get dishes clean, leaving you to re-wash some items by hand, but Best Buy models can be relied on to leave your dishes sparkling.
We also assess how well each dishwasher model dries your dishes, and whether it leaves streaks or watermarks on cutlery, crockery and glassware.
We check how much energy and water each dishwasher uses on both its main and eco programs, and how much noise it makes in the process.
It can be irritating using a dishwasher that's tricky to load or confusing to program, so we check how user-friendly each dishwasher is, too.