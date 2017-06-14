Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Top five best integrated dishwashers

By Yvette Fletcher

We've rounded up five of our Best Buy integrated dishwashers to help you to find the best built-in model for your fitted kitchen.

Find the best integrated dishwasher for your kitchen

The top integrated dishwashers recommended below have all gone through rigorous Which? lab testing, so you can be sure that they'll fit nicely into your kitchen and do a great job of leaving your dishes clean and dry without sending your utility bills rocketing.

Best fully integrated dishwasher

Siemens SN678D00TG
Today's best price £769.00
Which? score 86%
Reviewed Apr 2016
Best Buy
Cleaning:
5 out of 5
Drying - plates & cutlery:
5 out of 5
Energy use - main program:
4 out of 5
Type:
Size:
Place settings:

This is one of the highest-scoring dishwashers we've ever tested. It's excellent at cleaning and drying, and uses energy efficiently - running the main program five times a week will only cost you £53.06 a year. Programming the dishwasher is easy, and it's simple to load and unload.

Best semi integrated dishwasher

Miele G6730SCi
Today's best price £774.00
Which? score 87%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Best Buy
Cleaning:
5 out of 5
Drying - plates & cutlery:
5 out of 5
Energy use - main program:
4 out of 5
Type:
Size:
Place settings:

This dishwasher is a strong all-rounder - its cleaning is superb and it dries well without leaving watermarks. It's easy to program, too. It's quite expensive but is also efficient with energy and water, especially on the exco program - which reduces energy use by almost a third.

Best energy saving integrated dishwasher

Bosch SMV69M01GB
Today's best price £646.00
Which? score 85%
Reviewed Jul 2016
Best Buy
Energy saver
Cleaning:
5 out of 5
Drying - plates & cutlery:
5 out of 5
Energy use - main program:
4 out of 5
Type:
Size:
Place settings:

This dishwasher cleans and dries brilliantly. It's a Best Buy and it's so efficient with water and energy that it's an Energy Saver, too. It won't make a dent on your bills - it'll cost a mere £47 a year to run on the main program, and is even more impressive on the eco program, cutting water usage by nearly five litres.

Best slimiline integrated dishwasher

Bosch SPV40C10GB
Today's best price £355.01
Which? score 66%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Best Buy
Energy saver
Cleaning:
4 out of 5
Drying - plates & cutlery:
5 out of 5
Energy use - main program:
4 out of 5
Type:
Size:
Place settings:

This fully integrated dishwasher will suit those who have a limited amount of space but still want to be able to wash a decent number of dishes at once – it can take on 90 items and does a good job of getting every one clean. Drying is its true forté – you won't be reaching for a tea towel.

Best compact integrated dishwasher

Fisher & Paykel DD60SCHX7
Today's best price £649.00
Which? score 70%
Reviewed Oct 2013
Best Buy
Cleaning:
5 out of 5
Drying - plates & cutlery:
4 out of 5
Type:
Size:
Place settings:

A great dishwasher for couples or small families with a limited amount of space, this compact model will only take up the space of a large drawer in your kitchen. It cleans better than many other compact models we've tested and leaves dishes dry and free of watermarks.

We test dishwashers more thoroughly than anyone else

When we test dishwashers, we dirty the dishes using a challenging combination of milk, minced meat, eggs and oat flakes. We then see whether each dishwasher manages to get a mixed load of dishes gleaming and whether it spreads food onto less dirty items. Bad dishwashers struggle to get dishes clean, leaving you to re-wash some items by hand, but Best Buy models can be relied on to leave your dishes sparkling.

We also assess how well each dishwasher model dries your dishes, and whether it leaves streaks or watermarks on cutlery, crockery and glassware. 

We check how much energy and water each dishwasher uses on both its main and eco programs, and how much noise it makes in the process. 

It can be irritating using a dishwasher that's tricky to load or confusing to program, so we check how user-friendly each dishwasher is, too.

