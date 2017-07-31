Top five best integrated dishwashers for 2017
By Hannah Walsh
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
The top integrated dishwashers from our testing will fit nicely into your kitchen. They do a great job of leaving your dishes clean and dry, and your glasses looking gleaming – all without sending your utility bills rocketing.
But we’ve also found integrated models that were dreadful at dealing with our dirty dishes, and left them still smeared with stains or spattered with food residue. You'll need to watch out when unloading these Don’t Buy integrated dishwashers, as you could find yourself soaked from plastic containers still filled with puddles of dishwater.
The lowest scoring integrated dishwasher got just one star for cleaning
You can compare all the models we've tested by visited our dishwasher reviews. Or check out the best and the worst integrated dishwashers below.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Best semi integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
This dishwasher is a strong all-rounder - its cleaning is superb and it dries well without leaving watermarks. It’s quite expensive, but is it worth it?
Best energy-saving integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
This fully integrated dishwasher can take on 90 items and does a good job of getting every one clean. Drying is its true forte – you won't be reaching for a tea towel.
Best slimline integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
This slimline integrated dishwasher impressed us with its cleaning ability, and will leave dishes and glasses gleaming.
Best compact integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
A great dishwasher for couples or small families with a limited amount of space. It cleans better than many other compact models we've tested, and leaves dishes dry and free of watermarks.
And here are three integrated dishwashers to avoid
We've tested more than a hundred fully and semi-integrated dishwashers, so we know that making the wrong choice could be a costly, and irritating, mistake. The worst models will mean you end up lumped with a dishwasher dud that leaves plates and silverware with a grimy coating of food. You could get a nasty shock when you get your utility bills, too, as we've found some dishwashers that burn through energy and water. In the table below we look at three integrated dishwashers from our testing that should definitely be sidestepped.
Don't Buy integrated dishwashers
- Cleaning:
- 1 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Size:
- Member exclusive
- Place settings:
- Member exclusive
Disappointing cleaning will leave you having to wash up by hand – don’t get stuck with this dud of a dishwasher.
- Cleaning:
- 1 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Size:
- Member exclusive
- Place settings:
- Member exclusive
This dishwasher leaves your plates and cutlery dry, but still dirty. Watermarks are an issue, too.
- Cleaning:
- 1 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Size:
- Member exclusive
- Place settings:
- Member exclusive
Difficult to use and dreadful at cleaning - this dishwasher will leave last night's dinner on your freshly washed dishes.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct of July 2017.
What type of integrated dishwasher should I get?
There are two types of integrated dishwasher to choose from: fully and semi-integrated. We've found some excellent Best Buy models for both that will make dealing with dirty dishes a dream, but what's the difference and how much do you need to spend?
Fully integrated dishwasher - these dishwashers are hidden entirely by a kitchen cabinet door, making them the ideal choice for people who want a streamlined and stylish kitchen. The control panel for setting the program or options is found inside the door, along the top edge. Some models will use lights projected on to the floor to let you know the progress of cycle, while others will beep once the cleaning is completed.
Semi-integrated dishwashers - most of the door of a semi-integrated model will be covered by a kitchen cabinet, but the control panel remains visible at the top. The dishwashers controls and display are easy to see, even when the cycle is running. Some semi-integrated models have their own front panel rather than requiring a custom-designed cabinet door.
How much do I need to spend on an integrated dishwasher?
We've found that price has no correlation to the cleaning power of an integrated dishwasher - some affordable models from our testing are impressively good at cleaning and drying. Pricier models do tend to offer more features, but our cheapest Best Buy integrated slimline dishwasher can be found for less than £350. Even if you want a full-size machine, we've found some great integrated models for less than £400.