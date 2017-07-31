Top five dishwashers for 2017

Whether you want an integrated or freestanding dishwasher that’s compact, slimline or full-sized, we’ve got a top-scoring model for you. Hundreds of dishwashers have passed through our labs, including models from Beko, Bosch, Hotpoint, Miele, Zanussi and others. The picks in the table below are some of the very best dishwashers we’ve tested.

We bake each dish in our tests with a variety of foods, such as milk, tea, eggs, oats and spinach, to see how well each dishwasher cleans. We even add in some clean dishes to the load, to see if the dishwasher spreads grime around. The best leave dishes clean and glasses sparkling, and are easy to use, too. We assess how well each dishwasher dries, and whether it leaves a lot of streaks or watermarks on cutlery, crockery and glassware, too.

But we’ve also found models that are not only awkward to load, but that will leave you with food smeared or still wet dishes that need some elbow grease to get them up to scratch.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 Which? trial.