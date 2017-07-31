Top five dishwashers for 2017
By Hannah Walsh
Whether you want an integrated or freestanding dishwasher that’s compact, slimline or full-sized, we’ve got a top-scoring model for you. Hundreds of dishwashers have passed through our labs, including models from Beko, Bosch, Hotpoint, Miele, Zanussi and others. The picks in the table below are some of the very best dishwashers we’ve tested.
We bake each dish in our tests with a variety of foods, such as milk, tea, eggs, oats and spinach, to see how well each dishwasher cleans. We even add in some clean dishes to the load, to see if the dishwasher spreads grime around. The best leave dishes clean and glasses sparkling, and are easy to use, too. We assess how well each dishwasher dries, and whether it leaves a lot of streaks or watermarks on cutlery, crockery and glassware, too.
But we’ve also found models that are not only awkward to load, but that will leave you with food smeared or still wet dishes that need some elbow grease to get them up to scratch.
Best freestanding dishwasher
It's difficult to fault this dishwasher - its cleaning and drying ability is superb, and it's quiet, user-friendly and energy efficient, too.
Best integrated dishwasher
This dishwasher is a strong all-rounder - its cleaning is superb and it dries well. It easily earned its Best Buy status, although it could be quieter.
Best slimline dishwasher
This dishwasher cleans and dries very well without leaving many watermarks. It scored so highly in our tests that we've given it our Best Buy recommendation.
Cheapest full-sized dishwasher
Apart from being noisy, this dishwasher is fantastic, and it passed our tough cleaning tests with flying colours. It dries well, doesn't leave watermarks and doesn't use much water or electricity. It's a Best Buy.
Best fully integrated dishwasher
This is one of the highest-scoring dishwashers we've ever tested. It's excellent at cleaning and drying, and uses energy efficiently.
And here are three dishwashers to avoid
We've found dishwashers that do such a poor job of cleaning and drying that we simply can't recommend them. They're annoyingly noisy and the worst models are awkward to load and unload, too. The Don't Buy dishwashers in the table below are definitely best avoided.
Don't Buy dishwashers
This energy efficient dishwasher dries crockery well, but that's as good as it gets. It leaves plenty of watermarks and specks of food behind on dishes, and it's noisy.
This dishwasher is dreadful at cleaning, and you’ll find plenty of last night’s super left behind on your dishes. It’s difficult to load and program too.
This is a semi-integrated one-drawer dishwasher that has room for 60 items. It got a measly one-star rating for cleaning, as it repeatedly failed to clean tea stains off cups and saucers, and didn't remove the smeared-on spinach from plates.
How much energy will your dishwasher use?
We don't just test how well a dishwasher will clean your dirty plates and glasses, we calculate the annual energy running costs, too, so you don't get a shock when your utility bills land on your doormat.
Although most dishwashers have an official A-rating for energy efficiency, we've found plenty of models that use both water and electricity inefficiently - even on the eco program. Which? gives each model a star rating of one to five for energy and water use. Look out for dishwashers with a Which? energy efficiency rating of four stars or more.
If you want to compare running costs for the dishwashers we've tested, head over to our dishwasher energy running costs guide to use the interactive tool.