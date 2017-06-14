Top three best slimline dishwashers

Find the best slimline dishwasher for you

The slimline dishwashers recommended below have all gone through rigorous testing in the Which? lab, so you can be sure that they'll do a good job of leaving dishes clean.

A slimline dishwasher is a great option if your kitchen is tight on space – they're 15cm thinner than the average full-sized model, but still typically wash between 80 and 100 items. However, they can struggle to be as energy efficient as full-sized models, and some even leave dishes dirty or damp.

It's also not uncommon for slimline dishwashers to be even pricier than full-sized models, so it's worth checking our full dishwasher reviews before making a commitment.

Which? members can log in to unlock the scores in the table.

Not a member? Try Which? for £1 and get instant access to these and all our thousands of reviews.