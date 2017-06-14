Top three best slimline dishwashers
By Yvette Fletcher
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Find the best slimline dishwasher for you
The slimline dishwashers recommended below have all gone through rigorous testing in the Which? lab, so you can be sure that they'll do a good job of leaving dishes clean.
A slimline dishwasher is a great option if your kitchen is tight on space – they're 15cm thinner than the average full-sized model, but still typically wash between 80 and 100 items. However, they can struggle to be as energy efficient as full-sized models, and some even leave dishes dirty or damp.
It's also not uncommon for slimline dishwashers to be even pricier than full-sized models, so it's worth checking our full dishwasher reviews before making a commitment.
Which? members can log in to unlock the scores in the table.
Not a member? Try Which? for £1 and get instant access to these and all our thousands of reviews.
Best integrated slimline dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
The Blomberg LDVS2284 has an A++ energy rating, and the manufacturer says the dishwasher is reliable and quiet. But how well does it clean, and how easy is it to use? Read our full review to find out how this dishwasher fared in our lab tests.
Best freestanding slimline dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 2 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
This is a slimline dishwasher with room for 90 pieces of cutlery and crockery, so it's relatively roomy. It's brilliant at drying and cleaning without leaving watermarks, and runs very quietly.
Best cheapest slimline dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use - main program:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Size:
- Place settings:
This slimline dishwasher does a good job of cleaning, and is superb at drying even tricky tupperware. Its price point is attractive and also manages to keep running costs down, which can be hard to find in a slimline machine.
Get the full list of slimline dishwashers tested by Which?
We test dishwashers more thoroughly than anyone else
When it comes to testing dishwashers, we make dishes dirty with milk, minced meat, eggs and oat flakes. We then see whether each model manages to get a mixed load of dishes gleaming or whether it spreads food onto less-dirty items. Bad dishwashers struggle to get dishes clean, so you'll end up having to re-wash some items by hand. But Best Buy models can be relied on to leave your dishes sparkling.
As well as checking how good each model is at cleaning, we assess how well each dishwasher dries, whether it leaves streaks or watermarks on cutlery, crockery and glassware, and how much noise it makes in the process. Slimline dishwashers can be tight on space, making them tricky to load, and some may be confusing to program, so we also check how user-friendly each model is. Slimline dishwashers also aren't always the most efficient with energy and water, so we measure how much each model uses on both its main and eco programs.