Top three best slimline dishwashers for 2017
By Hannah Walsh
The slimline dishwashers recommended below have all gone through the same rigorous testing as full-sized models, so you can be sure that what they lack in capacity they make up for with the quality of their cleaning.
Slimline dishwashers are around 15cm thinner than the average full-sized model making them perfect for those that are short on space. They typically wash between 80 and 100 items of crockery and cutlery. The best from our tests will leave your dishes grime-free, your cutlery shining and your glasses gleaming.
But we've also found slimline models that will leave you with food smeared on or still wet dishes. It's not uncommon for slimline dishwashers to be even pricier than full-sized models, too, so picking the wrong model could be a pricey mistake.
You can compare all the models we've tested in our slimline and full-sized dishwasher reviews, or scroll down to see the three top scorers and one Don't Buy dishwasher you should steer clear of.
Best integrated slimline dishwasher
The Blomberg LDVS2284 has an A++ energy rating, and the manufacturer says the dishwasher is reliable and quiet. But how well does it clean, and how easy is it to use? Read our full review to find out how this dishwasher fared in our lab tests.
Best freestanding slimline dishwasher
This is a slimline dishwasher with room for 90 pieces of cutlery and crockery, so it's relatively roomy. It's brilliant at drying and cleaning without leaving watermarks, and runs very quietly.
Best cheapest slimline dishwasher
This slimline dishwasher does a good job of cleaning, and is superb at drying even tricky tupperware. Its price point is attractive and also manages to keep running costs down, which can be hard to find in a slimline machine.
And here's one slimline dishwasher to avoid
We've found slimline dishwashers that do such a poor job of cleaning and drying that we simply can't recommend them. They're annoyingly noisy, making them particularly irritating in a small kitchen, and the worst models are awkward to load and unload, too. The Don't Buy dishwasher in the table below is definitely best avoided.
Don't Buy slimline dishwasher
This Don’t Buy dishwasher will leave you with dirty, wet dishes. It’s noisy too, so you’d struggle to hold a conversation while the cycle is running.
Should you buy a slimline, compact or full-sized dishwasher?
Slimline
Width: Approximately 45cm Capacity: 80-100 items
If you're tight on space then a slimline dishwasher can be your best option. They are narrower than full-sized machines, but even the smallest are still capable of washing enough crockery for a party of eight. But bear in mind that slimline dishwashers tend to be less energy efficient than full-sized models and can often cost more than the cheapest large machines.
Compact
Width: Approximately 55cm Capacity: 40-60 items
Compact models can be either integrated or table-top dishwashers. As their name suggests, table-top dishwashers sit on top of kitchen counters, while integrated compact models take up the space of a drawer in your built-in kitchen. They're often quite expensive and it can be tricky to fit large items into them, too.
Full-sized
Width: Approximately 60cm Capacity: 120-150 items
Full-sized dishwashers have capacity for between 12 and 15 place settings, although the very largest from our tests can hold a whopping 16 place settings. Each place setting is made up of 10 items, so that's 120 pieces of crockery, cutlery and glassware. If you have a large family or regularly have lots of dishes to wash, go for a model with a larger than average capacity – so 13, 14 or 15 place settings. Smaller households may find that they struggle to fill a load, making the extra space taken up by a full-sized machine unnecessary.