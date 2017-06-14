AEG dishwashers rated

We've found that some AEG dishwashers score reasonably well when we review them in our test lab, with certain models earning high scores for their cleaning abilities. But not all do well.

AEG, part of the Electrolux group, is a fairly well-known name in household appliances. If you're thinking of buying an AEG dishwasher, consult our table below for our unique, at-a-glance guide as to whether you should. Find out the most important pros and cons of buying an AEG, how AEG dishwashers score when we review them, plus, equally importantly, how reliable AEG owners find the brand. Our customer score tells you how satisfied owners are with AEG dishwashers and how likely they are to recommend them to others.

If you would rather read our full reviews of individual models, head to our AEG dishwasher reviews.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get instant access.