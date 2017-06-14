Which dishwasher brand?
AEG dishwashers rated
By Yvette Fletcher
AEG offers slimline and full-sized dishwashers at a mid-level price point. Find out what hundreds of AEG dishwasher owners think of their machines.
We've found that some AEG dishwashers score reasonably well when we review them in our test lab, with certain models earning high scores for their cleaning abilities. But not all do well.
AEG, part of the Electrolux group, is a fairly well-known name in household appliances. If you're thinking of buying an AEG dishwasher, consult our table below for our unique, at-a-glance guide as to whether you should. Find out the most important pros and cons of buying an AEG, how AEG dishwashers score when we review them, plus, equally importantly, how reliable AEG owners find the brand. Our customer score tells you how satisfied owners are with AEG dishwashers and how likely they are to recommend them to others.
If you would rather read our full reviews of individual models, head to our AEG dishwasher reviews.
Table notes
The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 89 AEG owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Number tested is based on the amount of model tested under our 2010 test programme.
How much do AEG dishwashers cost?
AEG dishwashers are a mid-level brand. The dishwashers we've tested typically cost between £380 and £630. We've found high-scoring models and a Best Buy for around £400.
AEG dishwashers tend to score reasonably well when we put them to test, although there is the occasional mis-step – we've found a model costing around £600 that is poor at cleaning and scored just 48%.
Browse our Best Buy dishwashers to find the best models from all brands to suit your budget.
Choosing the best AEG dishwasher
AEG offers a good range of built-in and freestanding dishwashers, and both full-sized and slimline models. The manufacturer claims that add-ons to its new machines ensure really quiet cleaning and high energy efficiency, while the spray arm is designed to improve cleaning power.
AEG also says that the XXL tubs in its machines offer 10 litres more volume for large plates and pans. Some AEG models come with useful features, such as a delay timer or child lock.
Fully sized freestanding models from AEG usually hold 12 place settings, or 120 items, while its slimline models typically have room for 90 plates, pots, glasses and pieces of cutlery.
You can contact AEG by calling its customer care line on 08445 611611, or via its website: www.aeg.co.uk.