Beko dishwashers rated

Beko offers an affordable range of dishwashers. Find out how reliable Beko dishwashers are and how they score in our reviews.
Beko dishwashers' scores in our independent reviews tend to be middling but a little inconsistent. Some models are so good at cleaning and drying that they’ve become Best Buys, but others have done rather poorly overall.
Beko is a Turkish brand, a subsidiary of Arçelik, which was established in 1955. The company offers full-sized and slimline dishwashers, as well as some integrated models.
We've tested the most popular Beko dishwashers. To compare how well each cleans and dries, see our Beko dishwasher reviews.
Our independent scientific tests assess how well dishwashers do the basics, as well as measuring how noisy they are, how much energy and water they use, and if they're easy to program and load.
Below, you can see discover the pros and cons of Beko dishwashers, as well as how highly Beko dishwashers score in our reviews, how many we've rated as Best Buys, how reliable they are and their customer score. The latter is based on owners' satisfaction, and whether they would recommend the brand or not.
How much do Beko dishwashers cost?
Beko is an affordable brand within the dishwashers market. The Beko dishwashers we've tested cost from £180 up to £300.
Choosing the best Beko dishwasher
Full-sized dishwashers from Beko tend to have a capacity of 12-13 place settings, while slimline Beko models have room for 9-10.
Some Beko machines come with features that make using your dishwasher that bit more convenient. For example, some models have a delayed-start option, which means you can set a wash to start when most suits you – for example, if you tend to wash your dishes overnight. However, you're unlikely to find flashy features on the cheapest Beko models. Take a look at the technical specifications on our dishwasher reviews to see what each of Beko's machines comes with.
You can contact Beko by calling its customer support line on 0800 479 0095 or via its website: www.beko.co.uk.