Beko dishwashers rated

Beko dishwashers' scores in our independent reviews tend to be middling but a little inconsistent. Some models are so good at cleaning and drying that they’ve become Best Buys, but others have done rather poorly overall.

Beko is a Turkish brand, a subsidiary of Arçelik, which was established in 1955. The company offers full-sized and slimline dishwashers, as well as some integrated models.

We've tested the most popular Beko dishwashers. To compare how well each cleans and dries, see our Beko dishwasher reviews.

Our independent scientific tests assess how well dishwashers do the basics, as well as measuring how noisy they are, how much energy and water they use, and if they're easy to program and load.

Below, you can see discover the pros and cons of Beko dishwashers, as well as how highly Beko dishwashers score in our reviews, how many we've rated as Best Buys, how reliable they are and their customer score. The latter is based on owners' satisfaction, and whether they would recommend the brand or not.

