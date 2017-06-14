Which dishwasher brand?
Bosch dishwashers rated
Bosch is a popular brand that sells dishwashers to suit every budget. But should you buy a Bosch? Find out what our reviews have uncovered.
Bosch is a big name in the world of household appliances, and we've reviewed all the popular models. We've found some models from the German brand that deliver fantastic results but others that disappoint.
We subject each dishwasher we review to our rigorous, independent scientific tests. We compare how well each model cleans and dries, and whether it guzzles energy, makes a lot of noise, or leaves unsightly watermarks on glassware and cutlery.
To find out how effective individual Bosch models are, head straight to our Bosch dishwasher reviews.
In the table below, you can find out whether it's worth buying a Bosch dishwasher. We reveal how Bosch dishwashers score in our reviews, including the pros and cons of buying a Bosch. You can also see how reliable they are – because no one wants to shell out for a dud dishwasher that dies soon after you buy it. Owners of Bosch dishwashers also revealed how satisified they were with their Bosch and whether they'd recommend its dishwashers to others.
How much do Bosch dishwashers cost?
The cheapest Bosch model we've tested cost less than £250 when sent to the lab, while the most expensive breached the £650 mark. The cheapest Bosch dishwashers don't tend to do as well in our tests as the mid-range and premium models, but we've found Best Buys starting at £280.
Use our guide to the best dishwasher brands to compare the merits of Bosch dishwashers with premium models from Miele and Neff, as well as affordable models from Hotpoint and Indesit.
Choosing the best Bosch dishwasher
Bosch makes both integrated and freestanding dishwashers in all three sizes (full-sized, slimline and compact) so there's a Bosch machine to suit every kitchen. Many Bosch dishwashers are white, but there are also stainless steel and coloured models available. Bosch has four main ranges, which all offer slightly different design features, technical add-ons, program flexibility and capacities, and prices. Read all our reviews of Bosch dishwashers.
Bosch Series 2 dishwashers
These are the lowest-priced models from Bosch, although they still aren’t as cheap as those from affordable brands such as Beko or Hotpoint. Both full-sized and slimline models are included in this category, but neither are as easy to find as dishwashers in Bosch’s other three categories. Series 2 models are fairly basic – they aren’t Bosch’s quietest, and they don’t tend to have features such as LCD displays or delay timers. Series 2 models usually cost between £250 and £350.
Bosch Series 4 dishwashers
Like Series 2 models, these models tend to be fairly simple: their control panels aren’t flashy and they don’t have as many features as pricier models. However, they are designed to be quieter than Series 2 machines and to have more flexibility, courtesy of more programs. They are priced between £350 and £450. Series 4 is the only range from Bosch to include all three dishwasher sizes – Bosch’s tabletop model is a little larger than a big microwave but can wash 60 items, making it worth considering for couples or small families who are short on space.
Bosch Series 6 dishwashers
These models are designed to offer greater flexibility, and to use less energy and water than Series 2 and Series 4 dishwashers. Once again, both full-sized and slimline models are included. Series 6 dishwashers have sensors that adjust the wash program to suit your dishes, as well as helpful features such as child locks. Series 6 is also known as the ‘Exxcel’ range, and its models cost between £550 and £650.
Bosch Series 8 dishwashers
This is Bosch’s premium dishwasher range, with models usually costing between £650 and £850. Series 8 dishwashers have a high-resolution display, a greater capacity for dishes, sensor-wash functionality and all of the helpful features found in the other Bosch ranges. Series 8 only includes full-sized models, and it's also known as the ‘Logixx’ range.
Several Bosch models, affordable and premium, have aced our expert tests. To find out which are the best Bosch dishwashers, head straight to our list of Best Buy dishwashers.