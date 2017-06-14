Which dishwasher brand?
Miele dishwashers rated
Miele offers a range of dishwashers, but they come at a high price. Find out whether a Miele dishwasher is worth the investment.
Miele offers a wide range of built-in and freestanding dishwashers, including several slimline models. This German brand claims to offer dishwashers that can be relied on for first-class washing and drying.
We've discovered that, in general, while Miele products tend to require a hefty investment, they are energy and water efficient so won’t drive utility bills sky high.
You can compare the energy efficiency, and cleaning and drying performance, of all the Miele models we've tested in our Miele dishwasher reviews.
Our independent lab tests also assess dishwashers on how easy they are to use, how noisy they are and whether their drying leaves watermarks. In the table below, we've summarised all the information you need from our reviews, and more, so you can see whether it's worth you splashing out for a Miele dishwasher.
We'll tell you how many Miele dishwashers, if any, are Which? Best Buys, how reliable Miele models are, the pros and cons of buying a Miele, and whether owners of Miele dishwashers would recommend the brand.
|Miele dishwasher overview table
|Number tested
|11
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Loyalty score
|Typical price
|Should I buy one?
Table notes
KeyMember Content
How much do Miele dishwashers cost?
Miele dishwashers occupy the premium end of the market, with some costing more than £1,200, although we have reviewed models from £450.
Choosing the best Miele dishwasher
Full-sized dishwashers from Miele have capacity for either 13 or 14 place settings (12 place settings is the lowest capacity for a full-sized dishwasher). It also makes slimline dishwashers, which usually have the capacity for nine place settings. Miele dishwashers are usually white, but some are also available in black, brown and stainless steel.
If you're sold on a Miele, find out whether they figure in our Best Buy dishwashers.
As you'd expect given their higher-than-average price, Miele dishwashers tend to come with a range of helpful features. Most will have a delay start, a display that indicates the time remaining until the wash cycle is finished and auto-sensors that adapt the wash based on how dirty the dishes are.
You can contact Miele by calling its customer support line on 0330 160 6600 or via its website: www.miele.co.uk.