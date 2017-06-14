Miele dishwashers rated

Miele offers a wide range of built-in and freestanding dishwashers, including several slimline models. This German brand claims to offer dishwashers that can be relied on for first-class washing and drying.

We've discovered that, in general, while Miele products tend to require a hefty investment, they are energy and water efficient so won’t drive utility bills sky high.

You can compare the energy efficiency, and cleaning and drying performance, of all the Miele models we've tested in our Miele dishwasher reviews.

Our independent lab tests also assess dishwashers on how easy they are to use, how noisy they are and whether their drying leaves watermarks. In the table below, we've summarised all the information you need from our reviews, and more, so you can see whether it's worth you splashing out for a Miele dishwasher.

We'll tell you how many Miele dishwashers, if any, are Which? Best Buys, how reliable Miele models are, the pros and cons of buying a Miele, and whether owners of Miele dishwashers would recommend the brand.

