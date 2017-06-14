Which dishwasher brand?
Most reliable dishwasher brands
By Yvette Fletcher
Article 1 of 11
We reveal the most and least reliable dishwasher brands, based on the experiences of thousands of dishwasher owners.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
At Which? we rate each of the major dishwasher brands for reliability, so we can guide you to the brands that should provide you with years of uninterrupted service, and help you avoid those prone to developing faults and needing expensive repairs.
While some dishwasher faults, such as draining problems, can be quick to fix, others can spell the demise of your dishwasher.
Our reliability ratings below are based on the experiences of more than 2,000 Which? members who responded to our survey about their brand of dishwasher. The results cover 10 of the most popular brands, including Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit, Miele, Neff and Siemens.
Once you've decided on the brand that's best for you, go straight to our in-depth dishwasher reviews to find the best.
But be warned: we've discovered that there's a massive difference between the reliability of the best and worst brands. The best brand gets a 90% reliability score, whereas the worst scores just 66%.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
|Which dishwasher brands are the most reliable?
|Brand
|Reliability star rating
|Percentage reliability score
|90%
|86%
|84%
|84%
|82%
|80%
|75%
|73%
|72%
|66%
|
Table notes
Ratings are based on a Which? member survey of 2,047 dishwasher owners in October 2016.
Sample sizes: AEG 89. Beko 112, Bosch 953, Hotpoint 80, Indesit 37, John Lewis 36, Miele 170, Neff 183, Siemens 151, Zanussi 50
KeyMember Content
Which brand stays fault-free the longest?
You've told us that when you buy a dishwasher, you think it should last at least seven years. Our table below shows those dishwasher brands that stay fault-free the longest.
|Which dishwasher brands stay fault-free the longest?
|Brand
|% faults after one year
|% faults after five years
|% faults after 10 years
|5%
|9%
|12%
|3%
|13%
|16%
|4%
|13%
|17%
|6%
|12%
|22%
|6%
|16%
|18%
|7%
|19%
|20%
|6%
|22%
|32%
|11%
|25%
|28%
|10%
|25%
|31%
|11%
|30%
|32%
|
Table notes
Ratings are based on a Which? member survey of 2,047 dishwasher owners in October 2016.
Sample sizes: AEG 89. Beko 112, Bosch 953, Hotpoint 80, Indesit 37, John Lewis 36, Miele 170, Neff 183, Siemens 151, Zanussi 50
KeyMember Content
Please note, while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the tables above, we currently have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers, and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.
How dishwasher brands compare
Dishwashers are a generally reliable product, with an overall reliability score of 79%. But there's still a clear difference between the best and worst brands – while six brands score 80% or more for reliability, other big names aren't so reliable.
Mid-priced dishwashers seem to be a popular purchase, with nearly half of all dishwasher owners who responded to our survey having chosen brands with a price point of around £450.
90%The reliability score for the dishwasher brands with the best reliability record.
We calculate our reliability scores based on the proportion of dishwashers with problems per brand in our customer survey. The results are weighted so that more-serious problems are reflected more heavily in the score, and we adjust the scores to account for the age of the dishwasher, so that older models don't exert an unfair influence.
Our star ratings in the table show each dishwasher brand’s reliability, for an at-a-glance look at how the dishwasher brands compare.
Common dishwasher problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they'd encountered with their dishwashers, the following faults were the most commonly reported:
- 22% cleaning
- 16% draining
- 11% electrical fault
- 10% program failure
- 9% poor drying.
Dishwasher repairs
We've investigated what to do about some of the trickier problems you might encounter with your dishwasher, surveying 106 appliance repairers about what advice they'd give for fixing faults with dishwashers and other home appliances.
A cracked spray arm that’s causing the dishwasher to not clean properly
Repairers’ advice: repairers were most likely to recommend getting a professional to fix it. One said: ‘It’s easy to damage the replacement part if you don’t know what you’re doing,’ and others also stressed the importance of doing the job correctly.
Cost of professional repair: around £65.
Our advice: check the instruction manual – it should explain how to fit a new spray arm yourself. If not, get a repairer in.
Broken glass blocking the pump so the dishwasher doesn’t drain properly
Repairers’ advice: getting it fixed professionally was recommended by more repairers than replacing it or doing it yourself. ‘If it’s not done correctly, it could cause more damage to the dishwasher,’ said one repairer.
Cost of professional repair: around £55.
Our advice: you might be able to see and easily remove the glass causing the blockage by lifting the main large filter under the bottom spray arm. If you can’t see any blockage or can’t get it out, call a repairer.
An electrical fault with the door switch, so the dishwasher won’t turn on even when the door is closed
Repairers’ advice: slightly more repairers advised getting it fixed professionally than replacing the entire machine. ‘Securing the door is important, so brand new door locks would be the best option,’ said one who was in favour of replacement.
Cost of professional repair: around £70.
Our advice: consider a replacement if the machine is old – otherwise, get a repairer to fix it.