Most reliable dishwasher brands

At Which? we rate each of the major dishwasher brands for reliability, so we can guide you to the brands that should provide you with years of uninterrupted service, and help you avoid those prone to developing faults and needing expensive repairs.

While some dishwasher faults, such as draining problems, can be quick to fix, others can spell the demise of your dishwasher.

Our reliability ratings below are based on the experiences of more than 2,000 Which? members who responded to our survey about their brand of dishwasher. The results cover 10 of the most popular brands, including Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit, Miele, Neff and Siemens.

Once you've decided on the brand that's best for you, go straight to our in-depth dishwasher reviews to find the best.

But be warned: we've discovered that there's a massive difference between the reliability of the best and worst brands. The best brand gets a 90% reliability score, whereas the worst scores just 66%.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.