Neff dishwashers rated

Neff specialises in the kind of dishwashers designed to be hidden behind your kitchen cupboard doors. It has both fully and semi-integrated models – many full-sized – but slimline models are also available.

We continually test and review all popular dishwasher brands so that you can find the best dishwasher for you. If you've got your heart set on a Neff, you can see how the different models compare in our Neff dishwasher reviews.

Neff models are popular with Which? members, but is a Neff dishwasher best for you? Below, you can find out how many Neff dishwashers we've reviewed have been named a Which? Best Buy, if any, and how reliable Neff dishwashers are. You can also find out whether Neff owners would recommend the brand.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.