Neff dishwashers rated

Neff specialises in mid-priced, built-in dishwashers. But are they any good? Our at-a-glance guide tells you whether a Neff dishwasher is worth buying.
Neff specialises in the kind of dishwashers designed to be hidden behind your kitchen cupboard doors. It has both fully and semi-integrated models – many full-sized – but slimline models are also available.
We continually test and review all popular dishwasher brands so that you can find the best dishwasher for you. If you've got your heart set on a Neff, you can see how the different models compare in our Neff dishwasher reviews.
Neff models are popular with Which? members, but is a Neff dishwasher best for you? Below, you can find out how many Neff dishwashers we've reviewed have been named a Which? Best Buy, if any, and how reliable Neff dishwashers are. You can also find out whether Neff owners would recommend the brand.
How much do Neff dishwashers cost?
Built-in dishwashers are often pricier, and Neff models are no exception, with models costing around £600. However, we've tested models costing £300, and you don't have to stretch yourself to get a great dishwasher – we've found Best Buys for a little over £400.
Some of the Neff models we've tested have scored highly, although some do score less well, with one of the more expensive models scoring 66%.
Choosing the best Neff dishwasher
Full-sized dishwashers from Neff usually have the capacity for 12 or 13 place settings (some full-sized models from other brands have the capacity for up to 15 place settings). Semi-integrated models usually have a white or silver panel.
Neff dishwashers usually have helpful features that make life a bit easier, such as delay timers and child locks.
You can contact Neff by calling its customer support line on 0344 892 8989, or via its website: www.neff.co.uk
