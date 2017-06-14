Siemens dishwashers rated

Siemens offers a range of full-sized and slimline dishwashers, including both freestanding and built-in models. This German brand is pricier than some, and our dishwasher reviews have found that a higher price tag doesn't necessarily mean better cleaning power.

If you've got a Siemens model in mind, check our Siemens dishwashers reviews to see how it scored.

We test each dishwasher for how it cleans tough dried-on spinach and milk. We also rate each on how well it dries and for other important factors, such as energy and water use, and how noisy the dishwasher is.

In the table below, you can find out how many of Siemens' current models, if any, have aced our tests and been named Which? Best Buys. We'll also tell you how reliable Siemens dishwashers are and whether owners would recommend the brand. Plus, you can find out what the pros and cons of owning a Siemens are.

