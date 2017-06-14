Which dishwasher brand?
Siemens dishwashers rated
Siemens dishwashers will cost you more than some other popular models. But are they any good? Find out what owners think, and what our reviews reveal about Siemens dishwashers.
Siemens offers a range of full-sized and slimline dishwashers, including both freestanding and built-in models. This German brand is pricier than some, and our dishwasher reviews have found that a higher price tag doesn't necessarily mean better cleaning power.
If you've got a Siemens model in mind, check our Siemens dishwashers reviews to see how it scored.
We test each dishwasher for how it cleans tough dried-on spinach and milk. We also rate each on how well it dries and for other important factors, such as energy and water use, and how noisy the dishwasher is.
In the table below, you can find out how many of Siemens' current models, if any, have aced our tests and been named Which? Best Buys. We'll also tell you how reliable Siemens dishwashers are and whether owners would recommend the brand. Plus, you can find out what the pros and cons of owning a Siemens are.
How much do Siemens dishwashers cost?
Siemens dishwashers are on the pricier side – the ones we've tested cost between £420 and more than £800. But you don't have to pay over the odds to get a great one – we've found a Best Buy for less than £450. It's also an energy-saver, so will be cheaper to run, too.
Choosing the best Siemens dishwasher
Siemens is part of German company BSH Home Appliances, which also manufactures Bosch and Neff dishwashers.
The capacity of slimline models from Siemens is usually on the higher side – they commonly hold 10 place settings (nine is a common slimline capacity among other manufacturers). The same is true of its full-sized dishwashers, which usually hold either 13 or 14 place settings (with 12 being common among full-sized models).
Siemens dishwashers are usually available in either white or stainless steel.
Siemens dishwashers usually have helpful features to make life a bit easier, such as child locks, delay timers and adjustable baskets.
You can contact Siemens by calling its customer support line on 0344 892 8999, or via its website: www.siemens-home.co.uk.
