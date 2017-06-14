Top 10 dishwasher brands for 2017

We’ve tested hundreds of dishwashers in the Which? lab to discover the ones that will leave your crockery and cutlery squeaky clean – and which will fail to shift grime, leave your dishes wet and guzzle energy.

We've also collected the views of thousands of dishwasher owners to find out which brands give lasting satisfaction and reliability. All this has given us an unrivalled understanding of what each of the big dishwasher brands tends to do well and what proves a stumbling block.

If you're looking for full reviews of specific models, head straight to our dishwasher reviews.

Below, we share what we’ve learnt about the big dishwasher brands – such as Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit and Miele – to bring you the top dishwasher brands of 2017. Discover the brands that should give you unrivalled cleaning over a number of years, and those that could prove a costly waste of money.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get instant access.