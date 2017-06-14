Which dishwasher brand?
Zanussi dishwashers rated
By Yvette Fletcher
Article 10 of 11
Zanussi offers a wide variety of dishwashers, but is this brand right for you? Find out how Zanussi dishwashers do in our expert tests.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Zanussi is part of the Swedish-based company Electrolux, which also produces AEG dishwashers. It offers a variety of full-sized, slimline and compact dishwashers.
We've run our extensive series of tests on several Zanussi dishwashers in our lab. To see how each scored, visit our Zanussi dishwasher reviews.
Every year, Which? tests scores of dishwashers from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests assess how well dishwashers clean and dry, as well as measuring how noisy they are, how much energy they guzzle and how easy they are to load.
Some of Zanussi's full-sized models have done well in our tests. However, smaller models tend to do poorly and the compact models we’ve tested have proved terrible at cleaning. The average overall test score for Zanussi dishwashers is somewhat lacklustre.
The table below reveals whether you should buy a Zanussi dishwasher. We tell you how many Best Buys dishwashers we've tested from Zanussi and how reliable the brand is, and our customer score reveals how satisfied owners of Zanussi dishwashers have been with the brand and whether they'd recommend it.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
|Zanussi dishwasher overview table
|Number tested
|20
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Typical spend
|Should I buy one?
Table notes
KeyMember Content
How much do Zanussi dishwashers cost?
Most Zanussi dishwashers sit in the lower to mid-range of the price scale. The ones we've tested cost normally cost between £230 and £300, although we have tested models costing more than £440. At the time of writing, there are Best Buy dishwashers available for under £250, so it is possible to bag a bargain with our help.
Choosing the best Zanussi dishwasher
Full-sized dishwashers from Zanussi usually hold 12 place settings, which is standard, though models that have capacity for 13, 14 and 15 place settings are available from other brands. Compact models hold six place settings and slimlines have space for nine place settings. Black dishwashers are common from Zanussi, as are white models. Stainless steel models are available sometimes, too.
Dishwashers from Zanussi offer flexible racks and brackets. Some, but not all, models offer helpful features, such as delay timers and time-remaining indicators. Check the technical specifications page in our Zanussi dishwasher reviews to see which features each machine comes with.
You can contact Zanussi by calling its customer support line on 03445 612612 or via its website: www.zanussi.co.uk.