Zanussi dishwashers rated

Zanussi is part of the Swedish-based company Electrolux, which also produces AEG dishwashers. It offers a variety of full-sized, slimline and compact dishwashers.

We've run our extensive series of tests on several Zanussi dishwashers in our lab. To see how each scored, visit our Zanussi dishwasher reviews.

Every year, Which? tests scores of dishwashers from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests assess how well dishwashers clean and dry, as well as measuring how noisy they are, how much energy they guzzle and how easy they are to load.

Some of Zanussi's full-sized models have done well in our tests. However, smaller models tend to do poorly and the compact models we’ve tested have proved terrible at cleaning. The average overall test score for Zanussi dishwashers is somewhat lacklustre.

The table below reveals whether you should buy a Zanussi dishwasher. We tell you how many Best Buys dishwashers we've tested from Zanussi and how reliable the brand is, and our customer score reveals how satisfied owners of Zanussi dishwashers have been with the brand and whether they'd recommend it.

