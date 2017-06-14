Want to know what Anglian's customers think of its double glazing? Our independent double glazing customer survey reveals all - find out if you should buy Anglian double glazing.

Anglian has been selling double glazed windows and doors for more than 50 years. It's a well-established and recognisable company. But does that mean Anglian's double glazing is any good?

We've asked 2,239 double glazing customers to rate the well-known brands Anglian, Everest and Safestyle to see how they compare to each other, and with local independents.

Our results show a staggering difference between the double glazing companies. In fact, the first and last-placed companies are 30 percentage points apart.

Which? members can log in now to unlock Anglian's ratings below, as well as comments from Anglian customers.

If you're not a member, you can get instant access to this, as well as our comprehensive guide to double glazing prices, for a trial subscription to Which?.

For a full round-up of the scores for all the nationwide and independent double glazing brands we've rated, see the best and worst double glazing companies.

How did Anglian score in our double glazing survey?

The table below shows how Anglian performed across the range of important criteria when buying double glazing and having it installed.

Our customer score, which gives you an overall view of how a brand rates in comparison to others, is based on how satisfied customers are with the company and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.

We are also able to dig even deeper into what elements of the sales and installation process are working, and which are failing, for each company. To do this, we ask customers to rate a number of factors. This includes the knowledge of staff (both sales and installers), quality of products and installation, and clarity of documentation - such as the contract.

You can use this information, based on the experiences of actual double glazing customers, to help you pick the best double glazing company for your home.

Anglian customer comments

We also ask the customers we survey for comments on the firm they used. These comments reveal exactly what they think about their experience of buying double glazing from that particular firm. Logging in or signing up for a trial subscription to Which? will reveal what customers really think of Anglian.

Signing up or logging in will also unlock:

double glazing sales and quotes - which includes tips from double glazing customers and experts on how to side-step sales tactics

double glazing prices - where you'll see the average prices for different types of doors and windows. You can use our pricing research to make sure you don't get overcharged for your double glazing.

Anglian double glazing

Flick through the images below to see some examples of the types of double glazed windows and doors Anglian provides, and read on below to learn more about its services.

GALLERY

What does Anglian offer?

Areas in the UK Anglian covers: England, Scotland and Wales, but not Northern Ireland.

Types of windows: casement, cottage, bay, sash, tilt and turn, in uPVC, timber and aluminum. It offers double glazing, triple glazing and secondary glazing options.

Types of doors: front and back, bi-fold, French, patio, porches and garages, in uPVC, timber, aluminum and GPC composite.

Window energy ratings: all windows are rated B or higher by BFRC. A rating as standard for uPVC windows. Some rate higher, as A+ or A++.

Window and door guarantees: 10-year guarantee on parts and labour for windows, doors and conservatories. Five years on garage doors and 15-year guarantee on all gas-filled sealed units.

Other services Anglian offers: porches, conservatories, orangeries, extensions, roofing work (bargeboards, facias and soffits, cladding, guttering and downpipes). It has also partnered with Laura Ashley to offer decorative glass.

Competent Persons Scheme: accredited by Fenestration Self-Assessment Scheme and Glass and Glazing Federation, which means Anglian installers can self-certify that the double glazing is compliant with building regulations.

To find out more about the different types of windows and energy ratings, go to double glazing explained.