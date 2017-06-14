Double glazing prices

Find out the typical price of different double glazed windows and doors, so you don't get caught out and overcharged when you get double glazing quotes.

Before you start getting quotes for double glazing, having a clear idea of how much double glazing should cost will help ensure you don't pay more than you need to.

That's why we’ve worked with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) to find out what the average price is for different types and sizes of double glazed windows and doors.

There are plenty of variables that affect prices and every home is different. But our pricing research – which includes replacing windows and doors on the ground level and also higher up - should give you an idea of what to expect to pay. We’ve also spoken to experts to find out what elements can cost extra and drive up your bill.

The tables below show how much you should expect to pay for various double glazing jobs. This includes varying sizes of sash and casement windows and different materials, from uPVC to hardwood. Scroll further down and you'll see the prices for different types of hardwood double glazed doors and Georgian PVC doors.

Double glazed windows

Replacing double glazed windows on the ground floor Double glazed window type Prices for different sizes and types Size (cm) 60x90 90x90 90x120 120x120 180x150 uPVC casement window uPVC sash window Hardwood casement window Metal casement window Hardwood double hung sash window Table notes: Prices correct April 2016. Metal type is Aluminium.

Replacing double glazed windows on the second floor Double glazed window type Prices for different sizes and types Size (cm) 60x90 90x90 90x120 120x120 180x150 uPVC casement window uPVC sash window Hardwood casement window Metal casement window Hardwood double hung sash window Table notes: Prices correct April 2016. Metal type is Aluminium.

Double glazed doors

The tables below show prices for a range of different doors. From simple, wooden double glazed doors, to more ornate ones, such as Carolina doors - these have curved panels of glass just at the top.

You can also see prices for different grades of new ironmongery, and the cost if you use old fittings. In the bottom table, we show prices for plain uPVC doors, where a new frame and door are being added.

New double glazed doors, refixing current ironmongery Remove door and hang new double glazed door, refix ironmongery and decorate both sides Price Flush (smooth) double glazed door (762mm wide) Panelled double glazed door with two glass panels made from safety glass (762mm wide) Hardwood period Carolina door with curved panels of glass at the top (838mm wide) Six panel Hemlock door (383mm wide) Table notes: Prices correct April 2016. These prices are for fitting a new door but not a new frame. They include adding new good quality ironmongery, as opposed refitting old ironmongery used before. All doors above are wooden, and the flush door is faced with plywood. The safety glass in this case is Georgian Wired Polished Plate glass.

New double glazed doors with new basic ironmongery Remove door and hang new double glazed door, add new basic ironmongery and decorate both sides Price Flush (smooth) double glazed door (762mm wide) Panelled double glazed door with two glass panels made from safety glass (762mm wide) Hardwood period Carolina door with curved panels of glass at the top (838mm wide) Six panel Hemlock door (383mm wide) Table notes: Prices correct April 2016. These prices are for fitting a new door but not a new frame. They include adding new good quality ironmongery, as opposed refitting old ironmongery used before. All doors above are wooden, and the flush door is faced with plywood. The safety glass in this case is Georgian Wired Polished Plate glass.

New double glazed doors with new good quality ironmongery Remove door and hang new double glazed door, add new good quality ironmongery and decorate both sides Price Flush (smooth) double glazed door (762mm wide) Panelled double glazed door with two glass panels made from safety glass (762mm wide) Hardwood period Carolina door with curved panels of glass at the top (838mm wide) Six panel Hemlock door (383mm wide) Table notes: Prices correct April 2016. These prices are for fitting a new door but not a new frame. They include adding new good quality ironmongery, as opposed refitting old ironmongery used before. All doors above are wooden, and the flush door is faced with plywood. The safety glass in this case is Georgian Wired Polished Plate glass.

Replace doors and frames with uPVC doors and frames Price Georgian panelled white door and frame (900x2100mm) Georgian premier panelled white door and frame (900x2100mm) Table notes: Prices correct April 2016.

RICS calculations

To arrive at these average prices, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) uses cost data from its Building Cost Information Service database, where costs are collated from a variety of sources and analysed.

Material costs are based on the best trade prices from a range of suppliers across the UK, which are then benchmarked to reveal the best national average. Labour rates are based on the current Building and Allied Trades Joint Industrial Council wage agreement. It then uses this data in a standardised model of the average double glazed window and door types and sizes.