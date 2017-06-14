Your drill questions answered

Whether you have or are buying a corded electric drill or cordless drill, there are a whole host of features to choose from.

Here, we answer your questions on what type of drill is best for different jobs, and what tasks you'll be able to do with the various features.

What type of drill do I need?

Before buying any kind of drill, whether corded or cordless, think about the kinds of job you’re likely to need to do.

Combination drills: do I need one?

You’ll find all of the features of a drill-driver, along with a hammer-drilling mode for drilling through hard surfaces such as concrete. If your DIY projects extend to the exterior of your home and the garden, a combination drill will be a good choice.

Drill-drivers: do I need one?

If you rarely get involved in DIY and only have to drill the odd hole every now and then, you’re unlikely to need a very powerful combination drill with hammer action. A drill-driver with rotary action and screwdriver mode will be sufficient for most jobs in the home.

In our cordless drill tests, we challenged each to tackle basic tasks all the way through to trickier jobs, such as drilling into concrete and driving screws into metal. Our top scorer was rated 79%, while the worst scored just 44%.

Combination drills – which jobs are they good for?

Hammer drilling mode

Drilling in brickwork: You won’t always need to use hammer mode when drilling through bricks, but it can help. So if you're attaching something like a hanging-basket to the outside of your house, try a rotary bit and without hammer. If the going is too tough, change to a masonry bit with hammer action.

Drilling in concrete fence posts or paving slabs: Hammer drilling is needed when drilling through extremely hard surfaces such as concrete. So, if you’re drilling into a concrete fence post or through a paving slab, the hammer action is essential to help puncture the surface. Remember to use tungsten carbide-tipped hammer-drill bits.

Rotary drilling and screwdriving

Combination drills will be able to handle all the rotary drilling and screwdriving jobs a drill-driver can, but they tend to be a little heavier.