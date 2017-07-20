How to fly a drone safely

Flying a drone can be really fun, but it can also be dangerous. Here, we cover some of the most important things you need to know about flying your drone safely.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sets out the rules and regulations for safe drone flying on its website. Here, we focus on the recommendations for flying a small drone weighing less than 20kg for recreational (not commercial) use in the UK.

It’s worth noting that you don’t currently need a licence to fly a drone recreationally in the UK. However, it’s important that you pay heed to the regulations – the legal responsibility for flying a drone lies with you, the user. Failure to fly responsibly could lead to a criminal prosecution.

Below, we cover the key aspects of safe flying. However, you should also make sure you’ve read the regulations in full on the CAA website (www.caa.co.uk/drones) and make sure you follow manufacturer instructions to fly your drone in the safest way.

It’s also not a bad idea to take some drone flying lessons. These should teach you how to fly safely and responsibly, and help you become more confident when controlling a drone.

Our tests have found brilliant drones that are simple to control, and others that we think you should avoid. Head to Best Buy drones to discover the high-flyers.

Setting up your drone for the first time