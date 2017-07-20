How we test drones

A drone that doesn’t fly very well is like a washing machine that doesn’t clean clothes – it simply has to, to be worth its salt.

We assess drones on every aspect of flight – from how well it takes off and lands, to whether it stays stable even when there’s a bit of wind.

You want a drone that gives you confidence when you’re flying it. Our testing also looks at how simple it is to control from the ground, whether that’s via a physical remote control or an app on your smartphone or tablet.

Does the drone take good photos and videos?

Most drones come with cameras, for taking photos and videos while in flight. For instance, you might like the idea of taking an aerial photograph of the countryside.

We have a range of camera tests for drones to help you choose the best. For instance, we look at how well they reproduce colour and bring out detail while in flight – for both videos and photos. We also check video and photo quality in low-light conditions, in case it’s a bit of a grey and miserable day when you take the drone out.