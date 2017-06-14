Best cheap DSLRs for under £500
By Ryan Shaw
We round up our favourite top-scoring DSLR cameras costing under £500, to help you find the best bargain DSLR camera for your needs.
The best cheap DSLR camera for you
If you’re looking to take top-notch pictures, you need to get your hands on a DSLR. These cameras have the best sensors for taking high-quality photos and video. Plus, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get great shots – decent models start from around £300 as you can see from our rundown here of interchangeable lens cameras.
And don’t be put off trading up if this will be your first DSLR camera. You’re not expected to be a camera expert the first time you pick one up and they have auto modes, which means you can still point and shoot while you get used to experimenting with the manual settings.
Best cheap DSLRs
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- In use:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Tested Lens:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range mm:
- Member exclusive
Priced as a budget DSLR, this camera is a great beginners DSLR. It's shutter delay is minimal and it offers the flexibility of interchangeable lenses, but does it take great pictures or will it leave you disappointed? We put it through the rigorous Which? test programme to find out.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- In use:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Tested Lens:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range mm:
- Member exclusive
This camera is one of the smallest and lightest DSLR models available. It's fast to start-up, and has a fast shutter speed, plus in burst mode it can shoot around four frames a second - maximising the chance of capturing the photo you want. But does it take great pictures? We sent it to our test lab to find out.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- In use:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Tested Lens:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range mm:
- Member exclusive
This is a new entry-level camera with a 24Mp sensor in a compact DSLR body. It's a refresh to the previous model with built-in Bluetooth and improved battery life. The manufacturer touts outstanding low-light photos with this camera, but does it deliver, or will you be let down by the results?
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- In use:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Tested Lens:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range mm:
- Member exclusive
Marketed squarely at first-time buyers or students, this DSLR is an affordable option with very good picture quality and image stabilisation. But does its budget price mean the manufacturer has cut corners on build quality? Our experts tested it in the lab to find out.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- In use:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Tested Lens:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range mm:
- Member exclusive
We've been impressed by previous versions of this camera; it's easy to use, has a great viewfinder and monitor, plus it excels in taking photos in and outdoors. Despite missing some of the advanced features seen in rival cameras, could this latest incarnation make it as a Which? Best Buy? Our rigorous testing reveals all.
We test cameras more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
Which? tests more than 100 cameras a year from big brands such as Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic and Sony. We put every model through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best camera for you.
There's nothing more important with a camera than the quality of the pictures it takes and that's why when we test cameras we take indoor shots, outdoor shots and put the flash and zoom through their paces. This lets us give you clear advice on which camera can take great shots which ones will give you blurred lines and red eyes.
But we also go beyond picture quality. We test whether the automatic scene modes and auto-focus give you a decent snap, if you can see what you're shooting on the viewfinder, and how easy the camera is to use.