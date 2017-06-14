Best cheap DSLRs for under £500

The best cheap DSLR camera for you

If you’re looking to take top-notch pictures, you need to get your hands on a DSLR. These cameras have the best sensors for taking high-quality photos and video. Plus, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get great shots – decent models start from around £300 as you can see from our rundown here of interchangeable lens cameras.

And don’t be put off trading up if this will be your first DSLR camera. You’re not expected to be a camera expert the first time you pick one up and they have auto modes, which means you can still point and shoot while you get used to experimenting with the manual settings.

