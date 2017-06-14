Choosing the best CSC

Whether you’re looking for a step up from a compact camera or a more easily portable backup to your DSLR, there are plenty of great CSCs available. The best CSCs give you picture quality approaching that of a good DSLR and a higher level of control than you’d find in a bridge camera, but in a lighter and more compact form – and often at a lower price.

Some ape the style and controls of a more traditional DSLR while others go for a more compact camera feel, but either way they have larger sensors than most compact cameras – enhancing picture quality – and use interchangeable lenses, just like a DSLR.

