Choosing the best DSLR

Spot the difference with photos

Ask a professional photographer and they’ll wax lyrical about the different way Canon and Nikon cameras handle colour tints and skin tones. In reality, there’s very little difference between both manufacturer’s photo quality, and indeed Pentax’s - especially when you’re shooting photos in the untouched RAW file format.

In practical terms, several Nikon DSLRs - such as the D7100 and D5300 - have done away with the anti-aliasing filter in front of their sensors for capturing photos. In short, this filter helps to reduce distortion in tight patterns, and this distortion is most noticeable in a tie pattern, or the brickwork of a building. The lines or stripes of the pattern can start to swirl together, resulting in an effect called moire. While an anti-aliasing filter does reduce distortion, it also makes makes images overall less sharp.

Canon is yet to match this innovation, although its hybrid autofocus technology allows entry level DSLRs to accurately capture images quickly, and produce smooth video. Nikon’s comparable Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology is only available in its more premium cameras.