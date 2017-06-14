Digital camera accessories

Digital camera batteries

Batteries are the most vital digital camera accessory, but are often overlooked when you buy a camera. The battery life of traditional 35mm cameras would sometimes last for several weeks, however, digital cameras are a completely different situation.

Typically, digital cameras often have their own matching Lithium-ion (Li-ion) rechargeable batteries, and come with a charger. However, some cameras use regular AA batteries, which can prove to be costly over time as they tend to run out of power quicker than Li-ion batteries.

Spare lithium-ion batteries are available for most camera brands, although the original manufacturer’s branded batteries may prove expensive, averaging around £30. Cheaper compatible batteries can often be found for around £10.

If your digital camera doesn't come with rechargeables, it's definitely worth buying a set of rechargeable nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) AA batteries. They're not too expensive, at around £15 including the charger, and they'll provide hundreds of charges before they need replacing. Check out our full results from the best and worst AA rechargeable batteries.

In the long run, it's far cheaper, and more environmentally friendly, than buying disposables all the time. Aim for NiMH batteries with a capacity of at least 2000mAh for maximum life.