How to buy the best DSLR

DSLRs vs compact system cameras (CSC) - key differences

Slimline vs chunky design - DSLRs contain a mirror and a prism (similar to how a periscope works) to view a more accurate image, but a CSC doesn't use a mirror (this is why they're sometimes referred to as a 'mirrorless' camera). Some photography purists argue that the mirror in a DSLR makes for more detailed photos, but our expert testing doesn’t agree. Both types of camera have received numerous Best Buy awards. Since CSCs don’t use a mirror to take photos, they’re a lot slimmer and more portable than DSLRs.

Bigger sensor, better photos - generally speaking, cameras with a bigger sensor take better photos. This is because they can capture more scenery and greater detail in low light. If picture quality is paramount to you, you will want to shop for a DSLR with an APS-C or an even larger full-frame-sized sensor. CSCs predominantly rely on APS-C sensors or a smaller micro four thirds sensor, however, there are full-frame models available now as well.

CSCs are cheaper, DSLRs more premium - although features such as wi-fi, tilting displays and 4K video recording are just being introduced to DSLRs, they’ve been available for some time now on CSCs. These cameras start at £200 and tend to offer more features for less money, whereas DSLRs are available from £300 and concentrate on offering a more premium experience.

An electronic viewfinder means increased accuracy - if a CSC does have a viewfinder, typically it will be electronic (EVF) instead of optical (OVF). An EVF is essentially a tiny LCD screen. You use it just like an OVF, and what you see is what you get with an EVF - it shows exactly what the lens sees, provides 100% coverage, and there’s no guesswork to how an image will turn out before you’ve taken a photo. One noticeable downside is that it can mean a lag between the scene in front of you and that shown in your viewfinder. As well as not suffering from this lag, optical viewfinders in a DSLR show around 96-97% of the entire photo you’ll capture, instead of the 100% preview you’ll get with a CSC.