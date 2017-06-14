How we test DSLRs
By Ryan Shaw
Find out how we test DSLRs to separate those that put you in a position to take fantastic photos, from the dud DSLRs that let you down.
What makes a Best Buy DSLR?
A DSLR is a big investment – you’re not just buying a camera, but investing in a system of lenses and accessories that you may be using for many years to come. That’s why we recommend the DSLRs you can trust to help you take great pictures and support you in your photography.
We look for sensors that make the most of the light in every scene, and the features and controls that enable you to get a brilliant photo in an instant, but also give you the creative power when you want it. While we want faster shutter speeds, higher ISO settings and a fast, precise auto-focus, we don’t forget about the basics. What is the kit lens like? Is it easy to grip? How hard is it to replace the batteries? The video above shows how choosing a Best Buy DSLR can make a massive difference to your photos.
We conduct around 450 tests per camera and ensure that every DSLR goes through the exact same tests, combining assessments from image-quality experts with rigorous technical lab tests. We ensure that every camera review answers all the key questions you might have, including:
- Does this DSLR take great photos?
- How easy is this DSLR to use?
- Can I see what I need to in the monitor and/or viewfinder?
- Does this DSLR shoot great video, and does the audio match up?
- How effective is the built-in flash?
- Will its features help me take better photos?
- Should I buy it?
Does this DSLR take great photos?
With DSLRs, photo quality is paramount – we expect the best of the best. We take photos in a range of conditions, including in bright outdoor natural light, indoors and in low light. And we try the camera with different settings, using the bundled kit lens at both its wide-angle and telephoto settings, and using the camera in both automatic and manual modes.
We also measure image resolution and look for potential problems, such as distortions, with the camera at different settings eg, wide angle or telephoto. All of these tests help us differentiate the cameras you can rely on to take sharp, well-balanced photos in any situation from those that will let you down as soon as the light levels drop. Our Best Buy DSLRs produce great photos whether you’re shooting inside or outside, in sunlight, twilight or under artificial light.
How easy is this DSLR to use?
Our DSLR testing uncovers any hidden hiccups or design flaws you might miss in the shop
We don’t expect every DSLRs to be a novice photographer’s dream, but we do expect them to have quick and intuitive controls, well-placed buttons and dials, a comfortable grip for steady shooting, logical menus and a good range of features. If those features make it easier for less experienced photographers to take good photos, all the better.
We also look at how easy it is to insert a memory card or change the batteries, and we measure how fast the camera is to start up and how quickly the shutter reacts when you press the shutter release button. Is it quick enough to make sure that you get the shot you want, and is there enough feedback to know when you have your subject in focus and ready to shoot? We also time how quickly it can rattle off a burst of shots, so that you don’t miss the perfect fast action or wildlife photo.
Can I see what I need to in the monitor or viewfinder?
Most DSLRs come with a viewfinder but still rely on a monitor for reviewing photos and changing settings. We check both carefully to see whether they provide the clarity, field of view and detail you need to help you compose your photos and make creative decisions. We also assess them both in low light and bright sunlight, to ensure that our Best Buy DSLRs can be used in any situation.
Does this DSLR shoot great video, and does the audio match up?
Even professional video makers are now using DSLRs, attracted by their great image quality and high-quality lenses. We set each DSLR to shoot video of two different scenes at a range of different quality settings, looking for whether it can capture fine detail and colour in clothing or objects, while checking how well it handles fast movement. We pan the camera around to see whether the picture holds up, or whether it becomes jerky.
We also assess and rate the audio captured by the built-in microphone, listening carefully to see whether any noise is picked up from the auto-focus or the buttons, and whether the sound is clear and rich or dull and muted.
How effective is the built-in flash?
Where a DSLR has a built-in flash we put it through its paces to see how well it adjusts its brightness for different conditions, so that you don’t end up with shiny-looking skin in portraits or underexposed photos when you shoot indoors. We also take a photograph at different distances, from close up to over 10m away, to see how the flash behaves at different ranges. Does it go too bright close up, or does it lose its power when at a distance? Do any unwanted reflections from it creep into the shot?
Will its features help me take better photos?
Manufacturers claim that their DSLR’s features will help you take better photos. We put those claims to the test. We test face-detection features to see whether they help you take well-exposed, sharp portraits, or whether they hinder you. We also test image-stabilisation features by putting the DSLR on a vibrating platform and run it 900 times, identifying how well it handles the ultimate pair of shaky hands.
73%the score a DSLR camera needs to earn Best Buy status
Should I buy it?
All the tests above contribute towards a total test score, which enables us to pull the best and worst cameras from the pack. We focus on image quality, ease of use, video and audio, viewfinder and monitor quality and flash. We don’t figure price into the equation. The total score breaks down as follows:
Image quality...................45%
Ease of use......................30%
Viewfinder & monitor.....10%
Video/audio quality.........10%
Flash..................................5%
A DSLR must score 73% or higher to earn our Best Buy recommendation. DSLRs that score 40% or lower are a Don’t Buy, because we think they’re best avoided.