How we test DSLRs

What makes a Best Buy DSLR?

A DSLR is a big investment – you’re not just buying a camera, but investing in a system of lenses and accessories that you may be using for many years to come. That’s why we recommend the DSLRs you can trust to help you take great pictures and support you in your photography.

We look for sensors that make the most of the light in every scene, and the features and controls that enable you to get a brilliant photo in an instant, but also give you the creative power when you want it. While we want faster shutter speeds, higher ISO settings and a fast, precise auto-focus, we don’t forget about the basics. What is the kit lens like? Is it easy to grip? How hard is it to replace the batteries? The video above shows how choosing a Best Buy DSLR can make a massive difference to your photos.

We conduct around 450 tests per camera and ensure that every DSLR goes through the exact same tests, combining assessments from image-quality experts with rigorous technical lab tests. We ensure that every camera review answers all the key questions you might have, including:

Does this DSLR take great photos?

How easy is this DSLR to use?

Can I see what I need to in the monitor and/or viewfinder?

Does this DSLR shoot great video, and does the audio match up?

How effective is the built-in flash?

Will its features help me take better photos?

Should I buy it?

Don't settle for anything less when it comes to image quality - find a superb DSLR that takes first-class stills and videos from our Best Buy DSLRs.