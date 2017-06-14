Which? Don't Buy DSLR cameras

What makes a Don't Buy DSLR camera?

Which? reviews all the latest, most important DSLR cameras, including models by Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Pentax and Sony, to help you find the best camera for your needs. Our in-depth testing means we can recommend the DSLRs that offer excellent photo quality and are simple to use, and also tell you which ones produce poor images and are worth avoiding.

Our lab experts put every DSLR through the same set of tests, including photo quality, ease of use, video/audio quality and how powerful the flash is – so you'll know exactly what to expect.

We give every DSLR camera a Which? test score so you can immediately see which are the highest and lowest scoring, plus how each model compares with each other in terms of features and specifications.

Our tests cover a range of brands, prices and camera types, including compact system cameras and high-end DSLRs.

Our Best Buy DSLR cameras produce superb quality photos, no matter the lighting conditions. But we also find some cameras that fall short in our tests - from big brand cameras with that are a nightmare to hold and operate, to models that are slow to start up and shoot or offer poor image stabilisation.

