Top five DSLR cameras for 2017

By Ryan Shaw

We rate the best DSLR and CSCs tested at Which? in 2017. All selected cameras deliver first-rate photo and video quality, and are simple to use.

The best DSLR and CSC for you

We’ve rounded up the best DSLR and Compact System Cameras offering top photo quality, pin-sharp video footage and excellent ease-of-use. Whether you’re looking for the most premium camera possible or are shopping on a budget, you’ll find a camera for you in the table below.

Best CSC & DSLR cameras

Nikon Df
Today's best price £2,299.00
Which? score 77%
Reviewed Jun 2014
Best Buy
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Low light picture quality:
4 out of 5
In use:
4 out of 5
Resolution:
Sensor size:
Weight:
Tested Lens:
Wi-fi:
With a deliberately retro body and traditional controls, this camera might just be the ultimate DSLR for lovers of classic-style cameras. Enthusiasts will love its fast performance, and it feels like a serious photographic tool. Does the picture quality match up, or are you paying a premium price to get that vintage glamour?

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II
Today's best price £1,239.00
Which? score 76%
Reviewed May 2015
Best Buy
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Low light picture quality:
3 out of 5
Video image quality:
4 out of 5
In use:
4 out of 5
Resolution:
Sensor size:
Weight:
Tested Lens:
Wi-fi:
This camera is a second-generation update, with enhanced video capabilities, a higher-resolution electronic viewfinder and an interesting multi-exposure 40Mp mode. Do these newer features make the camera a better compact system camera? We tested it to find out.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX8
Today's best price £999.99
Which? score 76%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Best Buy
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Low light picture quality:
4 out of 5
Video image quality:
4 out of 5
In use:
4 out of 5
Resolution:
Sensor size:
Weight:
Tested Lens:
Wi-fi:
This compact system camera (CSC) is aimed squarely at photography enthusiasts, where the mix of a large sensor, high-end features and cool retro looks should help it compete with other high-end models. It also includes support for 4K video recording, and built-in wi-fi, but does it take the kind of photos that can command a premium price tag?

Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Today's best price £2,259.00
Which? score 74%
Reviewed May 2015
Best Buy
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Low light picture quality:
4 out of 5
Video image quality:
4 out of 5
In use:
3 out of 5
Resolution:
Sensor size:
Weight:
Tested Lens:
Wi-fi:
While this camera isn't quite so revolutionary, it promises a big step up from the previous version, with a 22.1Mp full-frame sensor, a changed design and an overhaul of the image-processing and auto-focus systems. Is this still a great DSLR, or have its rivals overtaken it? We found out via our testing.

We test cameras more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

Which? tests more than 100 cameras a year. We put every model from brands such as Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, and Sony through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best camera for you.

There's nothing more important with a camera than the quality of the pictures it takes and that's why when we test cameras we take indoor shots, outdoor shots and put the flash and zoom through its paces. This lets us give you clear advice on which camera can take great shots which ones will give you blurred lines and red eyes. 

But we also go beyond picture quality. Will the automatic scene modes and auto-focus give you a decent snap, can you see what you're shooting on the viewfinder and how easy the camera is to use.

