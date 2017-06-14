Top three DSLR camera brands for 2017

How we calculate the best and worst brands

Which? has a wealth of information on Britain's favourite tech brands. Every year, we ask Which? members to tell us about the technology products they own - from how happy they are to recommend a brand, to how reliable the products are once they're home. This year, almost 11,000 Which? members told us about more than 30,000 devices.

We calculate a brand's reliability and its customer score based on the results of our annual survey. This year, we had enough respondents to report on popular high street DSLR camera brands, such as Canon and Nikon, as well as other well-known brands, including Olympus, Panasonic and Sony. The most recommended brand has a customer score of 89%, compared with 81% for the least recommended brand.

Our reliability surveys help Which? to uncover common DSLR camera problems that can affect owners over time. Combined with our in-depth lab tests, this means that we can recommend the best camera for you to buy.