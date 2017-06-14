Best ebook readers of 2017

Whether you’re jetting off on holiday or travelling for business, slip a lightweight ebook reader into your hand luggage instead of a heavy hardback.

The best ebook readers have a super-sharp screen, are well built and can be read in any light – even direct sunlight – so you can read with ease while relaxing by the pool. They’re also capable of storing thousands of novels, so you can build up your own digital library.

We reveal the best ebook readers available to buy, below. And there’s even a durable waterproof model that should survive an accidental plunge into the bath. You’ll also discover the highest-scoring ebook reader – it has a unique design and is easy to use with one hand.

